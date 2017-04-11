AvePoint Citizen Services will deliver a scalable, Microsoft Cloud-based solution to not only support the citizens of Richmond today, but help the city continue to plan intelligently for tomorrow.

AvePoint, the Microsoft Cloud expert, announced today that it will donate full use of AvePoint Citizen Services to the City of Richmond. As AvePoint continues to expand its office and employee base in the city, this new engagement will provide Richmond with a modern, cloud-based citizen engagement solution to support its constituents.

AvePoint Citizen Services enables government agencies to automate case management and incident reporting, which allows field officers, operational centers, and the citizens they support to input and manage requests from any device, anywhere, at any time. In Richmond, AvePoint Citizen Services will be integrated with the city’s existing Citizen Request Management System, RVAOne.

“As a city that values innovation and efficiency, we appreciate AvePoint’s ability to deliver modern public sector solutions,” said Levar M. Stoney, Mayor of Richmond. “We look forward to working with AvePoint Citizen Services, City Council, and our technical staff to provide a new way for our constituents to submit service requests easily.”

By centralizing automated citizen requests and case management, AvePoint Citizen Services allows government agencies to modernize government administration and optimize responses. A Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application, AvePoint Citizen Services is entirely built on Microsoft Cloud technology, including Microsoft Azure, Power BI, Cortana Intelligence Suite, Cortana Personal Assistant, and Windows 10. AvePoint Citizen Services is one of the premier public sector applications available to try now through Microsoft AppSource.

“With AvePoint Citizen Services, the City of Richmond is leveraging a powerful solution that will help better serve the needs of its citizens in a more user-friendly, collaborative, and efficient way,” said Kirsten Edmondson Wolfe, Senior Director, Cloud + Enterprise group at Microsoft. “We are excited about the work AvePoint is doing with the city and look forward to Richmond’s citizens and employees realizing the benefits of the Microsoft Cloud.”

To celebrate the opening of its new office in Richmond, AvePoint will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony today – Tuesday, April 11. The ceremony will be attended by Lieutenant Governor Ralph S. Northam and Mayor Levar M. Stoney.

“We’re thrilled to work with Richmond in this new capacity as we continue to expand our presence in this great city,” said Brian Brown, Corporate Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel at AvePoint. “AvePoint Citizen Services will deliver a scalable, Microsoft Cloud-based solution to not only support the citizens of Richmond today, but help the city continue to plan intelligently for tomorrow.”

