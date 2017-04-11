“FTNI’s proven ability to help foodservice distributors consolidate AR operations on a single platform is something we’re very excited to bring to our distributor members.” -- Dave Myers, Golbon

Financial Transmission Network Inc. (FTNI), a provider of industry-leading integrated receivables solutions, today announced it has formed a partnership with Golbon, a national foodservice buying group, to become a preferred receivables processing technology provider to their 200-plus independent distributor members.

A recognized leading provider of software and technology solutions to the food and beverage distribution industries, FTNI’s ETran integrated receivables platform is currently used by numerous distribution companies across the U.S. and Canada, including multiple top-twenty U.S. broadline foodservice distributors and other industry-leading independent foodservice and beverage distributors.

Through this exciting new partnership, Golbon’s independent foodservice distributor members will gain access to FTNI’s industry-leading integrated receivables processing platform, ETran. The platform features a seamlessly integrated, modular design that allows companies to accept, process and post remittance transactions across any payment method (check, ACH, credit and debit card, cash) from any payment channel (mailed-in, lockbox, called-in, in-person, online, mobile), all on a single, secure, cloud-based platform.

“We believe our ability to provide unparalleled support and innovation to our members is what sets Golbon apart within our piece of the foodservice distribution space—connecting our members with proven, industry leading technology solutions is a big piece of the value we are able to deliver,” said Dave Myers, vice president at Golbon. “FTNI’s proven ability to help foodservice distributors consolidate AR operations on a single platform is something we’re very excited to bring to our distributor members.”

ETran’s easy-to-deploy, modular design enables organizations to quickly configure the platform to their unique business requirements to accelerate exception handling, increase cash flow, and has been proven to help reduce DSO by more than four days in some instances. A flexible ‘plug-n-play’ platform, ETran works with existing banking and merchant processor relationships and supports efficient integration (batch or real-time) with any back-office accounting/ERP system. All payment information is processed and stored on ETran’s fully compliant – PCI, HIPAA, SSAE 16 and more – Software as a Service (SaaS) platform.

“Foodservice distributors are being forced to evolve their AR operations and payment processing capabilities at an accelerated pace,” commented Zac Robinson, director of sales & marketing at FTNI. “What has historically been an invoice and check-based transaction stream, is quickly expanding to include ACH and even credit card payments across new online and mobile payment channels. We’re excited to work with Golbon and their independent distributor members to deliver a leading integrated receivables solution to help them consolidate and streamline AR operations and processes on a single, cloud-based platform.”

FTNI at 2017 Golbon Service Provider Spectacular

FTNI will exhibit at the 2017 Golbon Service Provider Spectacular, during Golbon’s Spring Member Conference on Tuesday, April 25th. The event will be hosted at the Hilton Netherland Plaza & Duke Energy Center in Cincinnati, OH. Attendees should plan to visit FTNI at the event to learn how ETran is helping leading distributors across the U.S. and Canada streamline AR operations and processes on a single integrated receivables platform. To request a private onsite demo or arrange a meeting at the event, contact FTNI today.

---------------------------------------------

About Golbon

Golbon, a national foodservice buying group, provides independent distributors help to successfully compete in an ever-changing marketplace. Golbon is a responsible and savvy foodservice buying group obsessed with helping members grow and prosper. Golbon yields millions of dollars in savings and financial returns to over 200-plus distributor members each year, by aggregating over 9.5 billion in collective purchasing power to negotiate competitive programs and services with over 650 supplier partners. At the same time Golbon provides innovative business solutions, operational services and maniac customer service to the membership. In this fast-paced, volatile industry of razor-thin margins, it’s critical to have a relentless ally who helps you compete and win. For more information about Golbon, visit http://www.golbon.com.

About FTNI

Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI) accelerates the way businesses accept, process, post and manage payments. Processing millions of transactions monthly, FTNI’s integrated receivables platform, ETran, accepts any payment method, via any payment channel — on a single, secure, cloud-based platform. ETran’s easy-to-deploy, modular design seamlessly integrates current business processes, bank and processor relationships, and back-office accounting software to deliver increased efficiencies and cost savings as a result of true straight through processing. Founded in 2007, FTNI serves more than 20,000 corporate users from leading organizations such as the American Red Cross, Benchmark Senior Living, Cash-Wa Distributing, DirectBuy, Five Star Senior Living, Mutual of Omaha, Penn Mutual, Physicians Mutual Insurance, Proxibid, RealPage, Shamrock Foods, Stanz Foodservice, The McClatchy Company and many more. For more information, visit http://www.ftni.com.