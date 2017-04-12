Geniecast Welcomes New VP of Marketing Communications and Technology

Geniecast welcomes James Gallagher to its rapidly growing St. Louis office. In his position as Geniecast’s VP of Marketing Communications and Technology, Gallagher will develop and direct the company’s marketing efforts as well as its tech innovation strategy.

“James has proven his managerial prowess and he brings with him an impressive track record. We are thrilled to have him join the team and cannot wait to see how his insights move us forward.” - Douglas Hall, EVP of Geniecast

Gallagher has an extensive background in eCommerce, web strategy, digital marketing, and has managed teams encompassing multiple departments. With over 25 years in eCommerce, marketing, and eCare, Gallagher’s expertise covers the gamut in digital leadership including acquisition, migration, and customer-focused strategy development.

A pioneer in leveraging personalization and data-driven eCommerce strategy development, Gallagher has launched new businesses, business lines, products, and led business transformation and technology integration programs directly related to the online digital environment. As an entrepreneur, he has helped develop and brought to market four different startups, most recently in the IoT space.

“At Geniecast, we constantly push ourselves to excel and set the bar higher. James brings the discipline, experience, and leadership qualities that it takes to build an innovative company to our team. He's a great addition to leadership.” - Keith Alper, Founder and CEO

To learn more about Geniecast, visit http://www.geniecast.com.

Geniecast is the world’s first and largest marketplace of thought leaders, athletes, speakers, celebrities, consultants, facilitators and more—all available via two-way, live video broadcast. By delivering top talent via two-way video, Geniecast makes education and professional development more accessible and affordable, providing boards and teams efficient access to subject matter experts for problem-solving, strategy sessions and more. To date, the Geniecast marketplace has thousands of programs led by “Genies” who are experts in a variety of topics, ranging from customer service and business best practices, to leadership and other timely industry topics.