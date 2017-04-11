Ajinomoto Windsor, Inc. (AWI) is pleased to announce the launch of new Amoy rice and ready to eat noodle products as well as Mexican dishes under the Posada brand that will soon be served at restaurants throughout the country.

To streamline kitchens and prove good food can also be served quickly, Amoy’s pre-portioned, ready to eat noodles make preparation very straightforward. From yaki-soba noodles to low mein and chow mein or even whole wheat noodles, Amoy is dedicated to delivering the finest products that will empower restaurant operators and keep diners coming back for more.

Additionally, Amoy has released two new fried rice dishes, including chicken fried rice as well as a vegetable fried rice. Both use a unique blend of long grain rice, assorted vegetables and authentic Asian spices.

Ajinomoto Windsor’s Mexican food brand, Posada, has also released exciting new products, namely Chorizo & Queso Blanco Mini Tacos – a spicy blend of Mexican pork chorizo, a rich three-cheese blend and onions stuffed inside a mini yellow corn taco.

Ajinomoto Windsor will continue to lead as an innovator, which includes testing new recipes on a daily basis, and the company is looking to expand its offering even further in 2017.

