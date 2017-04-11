Sizzle's Augmented Reality Television™ Adds A New Experience To Live Concerts The seamless integration of commerce, entertainment and information, delivered to audiences in a dynamic new interactive system, makes Sizzle stand apart due to its ease of use, and rewarding instantaneous customer experiences.

IllusionQuest Studios, in partnership with Forstmann Co., have created the global standard for The Offer Engine™, a unified, intuitive program, which makes all media and locations instantly transactional, including: print media, digital media, 360º videos, social media, broadcast television, radio, streaming media, virtual reality, augmented reality, product packaging, physical locations, billboards, digital signs, and search by artificial intelligence. Sizzle has incorporated this within a dynamic economic structure that enriches the lives of our consumers, advertisers, non-profits and other Sizzle users, in countless ways.

Want to find the best offer? Sizzle it. Looking for something fun to play with? Sizzle it. Searching for who is doing the most innovative new thing in the global market? Sizzle it. Want to quickly understand how Sizzle works? Sizzle is available on both iPhone and Android formats. Download the Sizzle App and point it at a $20 bill.

Sizzle premiered on March 15th, to 300+ advertisers, agencies and marketing executives, through an introduction by Sizzle’s exclusive partner in the Las Vegas DMA, Greenspun Media Group. As expected, the audience was literally stunned by the ease of use and multitude of applications of the technology, while simultaneously recognizing the substantial economic and social opportunities. Sizzle is the most versatile and comprehensive new financial technology for businesses who seek to provide dynamic, engaging experiences that facilitate long term conversations with their customers by giving their customers something in their phone or tablet that is of perpetual use in a myriad of circumstances and opportunities.

The apps may be tried by pointing the app at sample ads found at: sizzle.network/targets or at a $1, $5, $10 or $20 bill. The app sees the image, delivers a corresponding video or Augmented Reality Television video and is continuously clickable to deliver the user to the box office to purchase tickets, make reservations, purchase goods, access information and much more.

Sizzle puts the customer's experience first, above all else, by delivering a wide variety of new connectivity between brands, companies, services, organizations, causes, and their consumers and supporters, with the consumer’s needs at the center of the rich experiences. IllusionQuest Studios has a long tradition of surveying the media landscape and developing innovative technologies to expand the horizon of what is possible. Sizzle is the newest contribution from IllusionQuest Studios in this arena, since their invention of Augmented Reality Television™.

Sizzle is the only marketplace of its kind in the world. It is the first global point of sale and information distribution platform that is ubiquitous in presence and rewarding for all participants. The seamless integration of commerce, entertainment and information, delivered to audiences in a dynamic new interactive system, makes Sizzle stand apart due to its ease of use, and rewarding instantaneous customer experiences, which deliver consumers a substantial value on countless fronts.

Sizzle is a platform that enables brands, companies, organizations and institutions to recraft the message, and deliver it with a fresh context for engagement. The consumers communicate through their interactions and engagements on Sizzle and allow the brands to only selectively target their most likely audiences with the intent to awaken interest. Sizzle leverages the cutting edge Sizzle toolsets to hone in on the impulse moment of purchasing, and capitalize on it through unique and entertaining methodologies.

Sizzle serves both the business to consumer marketplace as well as the business to business marketplace. The extensive suite of tools and systems are engineered for simplicity in use with rewarding returns for the participants on both sides of the transactions.

Sizzle is collaborating with WorldPay for global merchant processing, and is working to integrate Union Pay for benefit of the expansive Chinese consumer marketplace. Sizzle is both its own app, as well as a Software Development Kit for other approved companies to install Sizzle inside their app to generate significant revenue by monetizing their existing user base through the Sizzle system of stimuli, engagements and offers.

Sizzle is available worldwide in all of the app stores. Business cards, trade ads, graphics, posters, digital images, social media images, sales collateral, point of sale, direct response, billboards, out of home advertising and more are now instantly transactional media and will increase sales on many fronts.

Learn more about Sizzle's introductory features on their website: http://sizzle.network

About IllusionQuest Studios

IllusionQuest Studios has a 37 year legacy of successful marketing, advertising, designing, engineering and producing content for all of the major entertainment studios, as well as numerous Fortune 500 brands and entertainers. Having been entrusted with the promotion and marketing of more than 7 Billion Dollars in filmed, broadcast, live, online and gaming entertainment, while garnering more than 260 of the top creative and technical awards for their clients, IllusionQuest Studios has helped to generate substantially more than $100 billion in revenues for their customers. IllusionQuest Studios has invented many new patents pending technologies. They have a long list of impressive products, ideas, technologies and concepts for which they were the first company to create, innovate, concept or design. For more information, visit IllusionQuestStudios.com

About Forstmann Co.

J. Anthony Forstmann of Forstmann Co., an American financier, is one of the founding partners of Forstmann, Leff & Associates, one of the first hedge funds in the United States, along with Joel B. Leff. He also founded Forstmann Co., a merchant bank and is now a co-founder of Sizzle. J. Anthony Forstmann made an investment in Symbol Technologies that became a global standard in barcode, and invested in the first global E-Trading platform, Instanet. Mr. Forstmann was also a founder of one of the first hedge funds and LBO firms in the USA.

About Sizzle

Sizzle is a new mobile and online platform, created by IllusionQuest Studios in partnership with Forstmann Co., to make all media and locations instantly transactional and informational. In creating the global standard for the offer and information engine, Sizzle has established a unified platform which streamlines the tailoring of a specific opportunity and delivering it effortlessly to the desired target audience. Sizzle may be downloaded worldwide in the iTunes http://bit.do/SizzleiOS Google Play http://bit.do/SizzleAndroid and Amazon app stores http://bit.do/SizzleAmazon and is available selectively to brands, companies, institutions, organizations and individuals as an enterprise platform for utilization in both business to business and business to consumer purposes. For more information regarding Sizzle, visit http://www.sizzle.network

About Greenspun Media Group

Greenspun Media Group (GMG) is managed by The Greenspun Corporation, which is based in Henderson, NV. For more than 60 years, GMG has been publishing in Nevada. GMG publishes the Pulitzer Prize winning Las Vegas Sun newspaper, Las Vegas Weekly, Industry Weekly, Las Vegas Magazine, Vegas Inc, VEGAS2GO, The Sunday and its latest quarterly product Healthcare Quarterly. The company produces four local websites, LasVegasSun.com, LasVegasWeekly.com, VegasInc.com and LasVegasMagazine.com. GMG is owned by Brian Greenspun, who also owns Sun Media Productions. For information regarding the Greenspun Media Group, visit http://www.gmgvegas.com.