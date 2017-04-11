axle Video and B2 Cloud Storage

Today Backblaze announced that axle Video, the leader in affordable media management software (NAB booth SL13609), is making available support for Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage as a native archive interface for axle 2017. Backblaze B2, similar to Amazon S3 or Microsoft Azure, allows you to store unlimited data in the cloud, but for 1/4th the cost: $5.00 per terabyte per month ($0.005 GB/month) for storage with zero upload fees. Axle 2017 users can purchase the $195 B2 connector option and select Backblaze B2 as their cloud storage destination, and as a result can save up to 75% off any anticipated cloud storage bill.

This new price point makes cloud storage highly competitive against traditional archiving technologies used in the postproduction and broadcast worlds, such as LTO tape, external hard drives and optical storage. Customers who don’t currently own axle software can purchase either the Starter 2 user version of axle 2017 ($495, with an asset limit of up to 300,000 assets) or an unlimited asset count 2 user version ($1,295) plus the $195 axle to B2 connector. More powerful configurations of axle software are available including the new Advanced Transcode option which includes native RED and ARRI support.

The two companies will be holding a webinar on Thursday, April 13th at noon EST (9AM Pacific, 5PM GMT) to discuss the partnership and demonstrate axle 2017 software with the integration enabled. Interested parties can sign up for the webinar, entitled “A plus B” at http://tinyurl.com/axleb2webinar.

“The combination of Backblaze B2 and axle 2017 software lets media teams confidently simplify their media archiving process while significantly reducing their costs,” said Gleb Budman, Co-founder and CEO of Backblaze. He continued, “it has been a pleasure to partner with axle Video on this integration, and we look forward to working together in the future.”

"We are thrilled to partner with Backblaze to support their new B2 Cloud Storage,” said Sam Bogoch, CEO at axle Video. “We have had many requests from customers for a cost-effective, integrated cloud archiving option and are excited to launch this capability at NAB this year”. axle and Backblaze will be demonstrating the integration at axle’s booth, SL13609, and Backblaze staff will be on hand to answer questions about their service.

In addition to being cost effective, the solution is incredibly easy for axle 2017 customers to setup and use.

1. Create a new Backblaze B2 account or use an existing one.

2. In axle 2017’s radically simple browser interface, create an archive location pointing to the B2 account.

3. Select one or multiple individual assets, or entire folders on the local storage for archiving and then select B2

4. Small placeholder files are left in the filesystem on local storage, and media proxies and metadata stay behind on that system, allowing continued annotation and search of the media.

5. When the user wishes to restore the high resolution media, they simply select one or more files or folders to be restored from B2, and the high resolution files are restored to the local storage.

About axle Video

axle Video (http://www.axlevideo.com) is the recognized leader in developing radically simple media management software. It solutions have helped over 400 organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. At its introduction, axle Video’s software was recognized with the IBC 2012 Best of Show award and at NAB 2013 with the prestigious DV Magazine Black Diamond and Post Picks awards. axle Video is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in media asset management for creative applications. Learn more at http://www.axlevideo.com.

About Backblaze

Backblaze delivers astonishingly easy and low-cost cloud storage and cloud backup services. Their B2 Cloud Storage platform, at just $0.005/GB/month, offers developers and IT professionals the lowest cost cloud storage anywhere on the planet - less than 1/4th the cost of all leading providers. Their award-winning Cloud Backup solution, for individual and business users, is just $50/year/computer for unlimited, automatic data backup. Today Backblaze securely stores over 300 petabytes of data, has recovered over 22 billion files for customers, generates double-digit millions in annual revenue, and is one of the fastest growing technology companies in the US. For more information on Backblaze please visit http://www.backblaze.com.