"The new Adobe Captivate Prime is further evidence of how Adobe is able to quickly adapt the product to address the needs of those who consume learning content, while offering innovative new functionality,"said Carol Sinko, Vice President, Global Learning

Adobe today announced the latest versions of its industry-leading eLearning authoring tool, Adobe Captivate, and learning management system (LMS), Adobe Captivate Prime. Used in conjunction, as an end-to-end solution, or as standalone offerings, Adobe’s powerful eLearning solutions continue to break new ground for specialists in learning and development, training, and corporate HR departments who want to deliver exceptional learning experiences that are personalized and delivered on any device.

“Upskilling employees continues to be a challenge for even the most technologically savvy organizations around the globe,” said Adil Munshi, Vice President and General Manager, Print and Publishing Business at Adobe. “Adobe Captivate and Captivate Prime enable the creation and delivery of learning experiences that are personalized and available to employees on the device of their choice, improving engagement and providing the great experience that they have come to expect.”

The 2017 release of Adobe Captivate Prime allows learning and development teams to deliver personalized learning experiences across multiple devices and manage both online and offline training more efficiently. The top new features:



Enable employees to customize their homepage using drag and drop widgets. This provides personalized learning based on similar courses they’ve taken either face-to-face or online, and recommendations based on job role and skills that their peers have mastered. The personalization offers the learners the option to select their preferred language and method of delivery, such as online learning or face-to-face.

Allow learning and development administrators to set up a single license for a group of users (multi-tenants) to easily share seats, catalogs and reports. Administrators can provide departments, divisions, or clients with their own LMS, which they can customize, brand, administer and manage.

Empower instructors to schedule and manage live sessions themselves. They can schedule and reschedule sessions, manage waitlists, mark attendance, accept assignment submissions, and score sessions.

Offer employees the ability to access content on any mobile device, including smartphones, regardless of whether they are online or offline, without compromising the experience

.

The 2017 release of Adobe Captivate empowers content creators to leap ahead with a smart eLearning design platform that enables them to create fully responsive eLearning content faster, without programming. Also, the latest Adobe Captivate allows eLearning designers to quickly jump into the world of mobile learning, automatically transforming legacy desktop courses into mobile-optimized learning in just a few clicks. Captivate customers can take advantage of more than 75,000 free eLearning assets and create engaging courses across devices. The top new features:

Allow content creators to build mobile-centric, responsive content with new Fluid Boxes. By using Fluid Boxes to group objects like text and images inside a Captivate slide, those objects intelligently adapt to any screen from mobile phones to desktop computers. Fluid Boxes make it easier to read and engage with learning content across devices.

Help transform legacy Adobe Captivate desktop courses into fully mobile-oriented eLearning modules. Content creators can import existing Adobe Captivate projects and save them as projects that can adapt to different screens and device sizes.

Enable content creators to leverage high-quality fonts from the Adobe Typekit library through a new Typekit integration, and use them across courses to deliver a consistent, polished and easy-to-follow experience on any device for consumers of learning content.

Helpful Links

Learn more about Adobe Captivate Prime

Learn more about Adobe Captivate

Visit the Adobe Captivate blog for more information

View Adobe eLearning videos on YouTube

Follow Adobe eLearning on social media

Join the Adobe eLearning Community

Pricing and Availability

Adobe Captivate Prime is priced at US$4 per registered user per month and is available in the English, French and German language.

Adobe Captivate is available worldwide. Updates from Captivate 9 and Captivate 8 (and earlier) are US$449 and US$1099, respectively. Captivate is also available for US$29.99 per month as an annual subscription.

About Adobe Systems Incorporated

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit http://www.adobe.com.