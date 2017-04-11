Former MuleSoft Chief Evangelist Joins Appnovation in Advisory Role

“Having recently rebranded, and formalizing our new digital strategy practice, it’s really great to have Sumit advising on our MuleSoft offerings,” said Arnold Leung, Appnovation CEO.

Having recently appointed a new Digital Strategist, as well as a Director of Ecommerce, Appnovation’s growth continues to move apace, with Sumit Sharma, MuleSoft’s former Chief Evangelist, joining in an advisory role to help its top customers build out their digital integration strategy.

With the recent MuleSoft IPO on the NYSE, this represents perfect timing in terms of extending and enhancing the company’s MuleSoft services, which will be accelerated by the presence and input of Mr. Sharma. His appointment complements the recent hiring of Arak Bhokanandh, Appnovation’s new Director of Digital Strategy, and Tim Laurent, a leading ecommerce and Magento expert, furthering the company’s ability to offer strategic consulting and services delivery.

“Having recently rebranded, and formalizing our new digital strategy practice, it’s really great to have Sumit advising on our MuleSoft offerings,” said Arnold Leung, Appnovation CEO. “His vision and expertise will be invaluable to our clients, and will help us raise our game in terms of integrations, projects, and overall MuleSoft strategy.”

“Sumit became a key evangelist both internally and with our customers for how they used APIs to power their businesses,” said Greg Schott, MuleSoft CEO. “He’s a thoughtful driver who makes things happen with a friendly, collaborative style.”

In terms of Appnovation’s MuleSoft capabilities, the addition of Sharma to the team is a clear statement of intent, and an unmistakable commitment to the company’s ongoing expansion into the digital strategy arena, something that he feels both committed to, and passionate about:

“I’m excited to work with Appnovation’s clients, leveraging MuleSoft for their integration, API and digital initiatives and in turn helping to drive Appnovation's innovative approach to consulting, delivery and support of leading open technologies,” said Sharma.

With this strategic growth, Appnovation will continue to focus on delivering more value in digital strategy services to customers, including but not limited to the integration and ecommerce arenas.

