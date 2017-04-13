During closing ceremonies at the April 4th, 2017 Annual PACE convention in Tampa Florida, FidoTrack LLC CEO Brett Brosseau was the proud recipient of the award as voted by their peers. The ‘Technovation Award’ recognizes innovation in products within the industry.

Brett Brosseau, FidoTrack’s CEO said “The prestigious Award from the PACE Association is a welcome validation what the FidoTrack Gamification team has been working to achieve for our Debt Collection, Revenue Recovery and Sales Clients.” FidoTrack LLC, is a member of PACE (Professional Association for Customer Engagement). They attend regularly to collaborate with other thought leaders dedicated to transforming the way in which companies engage with their agents and customers.

In regards to the awards, Brosseau went on to say “Based on our extensive history in Call Centers Operations, we’ve addressed the pain points commonly experienced in Contact Center environments. The Awards we just received are the result of our work on Gamification and the way we fluidly tied Game Mechanics to increasing Call Center Productivity and reducing Agent Attrition. By studying Agent behavior along the generational spectrum with a growing focus on the Millennial demographic, we have integrated intrinsic and extrinsic motivators that make an Agent and Supervisors work very appealing – leading to increased job satisfaction, employee loyalty and productivity.”

FidoTrack’s Gamification feature applies game mechanics to Call Center environments. Agent and Supervisor Goal Setting, Recognition, Peer to Peer Collaboration, Virtual Contests, TV Leaderboard’s and Coaching are some of the ways FidoTrack’s Call Center Productivity Software aligns Agent Production to Corporate Performance Goals.

About FidoTrack, LLC.

FidoTrack is located in (South Burlington) Vermont. FidoTrack’s mission is to empower businesses throughout the globe with high-performance Call Center GamiFication and Productivity Software. Solutions are easily scalable from small boutique call centers to large enterprises with global operations. FidoTrack’s Clients realize an increase in Top Line Revenue, Reduction in Agent Attrition, Greater Appeal to Millennial’s and changing Agent Behavior to reflect an attitude of “want to“ versus “have to “.

Staff Contact: Brett Brosseau

Direct Phone: (802) 578-1103

E-mail: sales(at)fidotrack(dot)com

Website: http://www.fidotrack.com