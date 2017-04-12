My team works incredibly hard to ensure our customers receive the best service possible, and being able to listen, understand and respond to their needs has enabled us to improve our offering further during 2016/17.

The Altrincham based firm secured the award by collecting nearly 700 independent reviews between 1 January and 31 December 2016, and achieving a Feefo service rating above 95%.

Feefo is a ratings, reviews, and customer analytics platform, collecting genuine, purchase-verified reviews on over 3,000 businesses. An independent seal of excellence, the Trusted Service award recognises those delivering exceptional service experiences, as rated by real customers. Accreditation is particularly coveted, being based purely on interactions with verified customers, whose feedback is collated by the review platform. Accolades are based upon consistently high levels of performance, and matching reviews to legitimate transactions ensures the feedback provided is authentic.

“It’s a real honour to receive this prestigious award from Feefo,” said David Phillips, Managing Director of Brunel Franklin. “To be recognised for delivering exceptional experiences to customers is a great achievement. My team works incredibly hard to ensure our customers receive the best service possible, and being able to listen, understand and respond to their needs has enabled us to improve our offering further during 2016/17. We’re looking forward to another successful year ahead, putting Brunel Franklin’s customers at the forefront of everything we do.”

As one of the market leaders in the professional claims sector, Brunel Franklin is one of the longest established regulated CMCs in the UK. A a respected and trusted member of the consumer financial services community, Brunel Franklin continues to help thousands of customers secure redress for mis-sold PPI, endowments and bonds. This coveted Feefo award demonstrates the firm’s continued high standards.

“We would like to offer our congratulations to all the winners of this year’s Feefo Trusted Service award. We are so proud that so many businesses are putting customer service first,” said Andrew Mabbutt, CEO at Feefo. “We have been working closely with all our customers to build trust and transparency online, and ultimately helping shoppers buy with confidence and make better decisions.”

