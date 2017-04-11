CIC™ Expands New Executive Offices on the East Coast

With an increased presence on the East Coast, we have the opportunity to increase our ability to service both current and future clients.

Contemporary Information Corporation™ (CIC™), the nation’s leading provider of resident and employment screening since 1986, is proud to announce that they are expanding their offices to the East Coast! Their new executive office is located in Duluth, Georgia and will accommodate the rapid growth in background screening (tenant and pre-employment) as well as property management software sales.

“The decision to expand our presence into the Atlanta area was a logical step in our business growth strategy,” said Bill Bower, CEO of CIC™. “With an increased presence on the East Coast, we have the opportunity to increase our ability to service both current and future clients.”

In addition to housing members of CIC’s executive and sales teams, the new office space will double as a data operations site. This will allow CIC™ to expand their hours supporting their tenant and employment screening, along with their newest property management software,

While the company recognizes the opportunities on the East Coast could accelerate CIC™’s growth rate in the coming years, it assures that clients nationwide can expect the same quality, service and data CIC™ is renowned for. What separates CIC from other companies is their dedication to go above and beyond to insure that businesses receive the best possible service and data.