Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Ian C. Ballon will be a panelist at the International Association of Privacy Professionals’ (IAPP) Global Privacy Summit, which is being held April 18-20 in Washington, D.C.

From 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, Ballon will be speaking on the Trends in U.S. Data Privacy, Security Breach, and TCPA panel. He will address trends in data privacy, security breach, and TCPA class action litigation. The presentation is intended to highlight not merely the state of the law but the trends that will determine what suits are filed in 2018, 2019, and beyond (and what companies should do to anticipate those trends). While this program will benefit even novices, it is intended to provide guidance to sophisticated CPOs and in-house counsel.

Ballon is co-chair of Greenberg Traurig’s Global Intellectual Property & Technology Practice and represents technology, media, and entertainment companies in intellectual property, internet, and mobile-related complex litigation, including the defense of data privacy, security breach, and TCPA class action suits. A list of his recent cases may be found here. He is also the author of the leading treatise on internet law, E-Commerce and Internet Law: Treatise with Forms 2nd edition, the 4-volume set published by Thomson/Reuters/ West (http://www.IanBallon.net). In addition, he is the author of The Complete CAN-SPAM Act Handbook (West 2008) and The Complete State Security Breach Notification Compliance Handbook (West 2009). He also serves as executive director of Stanford University Law School’s Center for E-Commerce, which hosts the annual Best Practices Conference where lawyers, scholars, and judges are regularly featured and interact. In addition to his JD and LLM, Ballon holds the CIPP/US certification from the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). He is based in the firm’s Silicon Valley and Los Angeles offices.

Greenberg Traurig is also a proud sponsor of this event.

About Greenberg Traurig’s Intellectual Property & Technology Practice

With more than 180 intellectual property attorneys and agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named a “National Tier 1” Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law, Trademark and Information Technology Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2013 “Best Law Firms Rankings.”

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.