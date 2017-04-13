UltraShipTMS Makes the List of Top 100 Logistics IT Providers (Again)

UltraShipTMS Included in Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Providers List This eighth consecutive inclusion underscores the consistent excellence UltraShipTMS delivers to high volume shippers using our integrated platform of cloud based transportation logistics tools

For the eighth year running, UltraShipTMS is included in Inbound Logistics magazine’s Top 100 Logistics IT Providers list. This year, honorees were selected from a pool of more than four hundred logistics IT solution providers. Inclusion in this annual issue is highly regarded in the supply chain management field and is coveted among solution providers for the independent, impartial, third-party validation it confers upon recipients.

UltraShipTMS president, Nicholas Carretta said, “This eighth consecutive inclusion underscores the consistent excellence UltraShipTMS delivers to high volume shippers using our integrated platform of cloud based transportation logistics tools. Once again, we’re gratified to earn the recognition of the editorial staff at Inbound Logistics, the premier media outlet serving our industry.”

“I think it is a reflection of our mission to drive success ‘beyond TMS’ that’s behind our consistent appearance on this list,” said Ultra director of marketing, Anthony Vitiello when asked why his company has made the list so many years in a row. “Besides industry-leading TMS functionality, we also offer solutions for private fleet management, yard management (YMS), powerful optimization tools, and freight payment/audit solutions, all managed from a single, award-winning interface.”

Vitiello explained how UltraShip’s “beyond” approach delivers significant value to not only transportation departments, but to finance, fulfillment, purchasing and IT departments too remarking, “In this way, we’re making TMS as important to an organization as other enterprise software tools like ERP and CRM solutions.”

The Top 100 list will appear in Inbound Logistics’ April 2017 print, digital, ebook and app issues. Shortly afterward, the list will be posted online and promoted across the entire Inbound Logistics multi-media platform.