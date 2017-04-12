With the addition of these new Advisors in 2017, we continue to be laser focused on delivering a much-needed, affordable option for sales leadership and implementation in small-to-medium sized businesses across the country.

Sales Xceleration, the pioneer in outsourced sales leadership and owner of the Outsourced VP of Sales© service, announces six new VP of Sales Advisors, and expansion of its nationwide footprint in furtherance of breaking its clients’ all-time sales records.

By utilizing proven methodologies and a collective 1,000+ years of sales leadership experience, Sales Xceleration and its Advisors serve small to medium-size enterprises whose business owners and CEOs struggle to fulfill their aspirations, due to continuous challenges with sales stagnation or overall decline. Advisors often start by helping businesses to better understand sales infrastructure issues through the online Sales Agility Assessment®, and can provide the leadership, vision and skills afforded to Fortune 500 companies, at a fraction of the cost.

Expanding the company’s national footprint allows Sales Xceleration to serve a broader base of business owners in each of these new markets. The newly announced Advisors and the expanded geographies are:



Karl Berger – Dallas, TX

Elaine DiLisio – Denver, CO

Marc Metz – St. Louis, MO

John Soderberg – Kirkland, WA

John Torr – Indianapolis, IN

Fred Ventresca – Sandy Hook, CT

These sales leaders share a common background of managing $50M- $1B dollar budgets and global teams of 100+ salespeople, and will utilize their extensive experience to help small and medium-size businesses by building high-performing sales infrastructures that lead to explosive growth.

“With the addition of these new Advisors in 2017, we continue to be laser focused on delivering a much-needed, affordable option for sales leadership and implementation in small-to-medium sized businesses across the country. Over the past year, Sales Xceleration’s VP of Sales Advisors have doubled the number of clients served, and significantly increased the revenue those clients earned in under a year. As a team of sales builders, we roll up our sleeves alongside business owners to generate maximum revenue.” said Mark Thacker, President of Sales Xceleration.

About Sales Xceleration

Sales Xceleration Inc. provides turnkey selling solutions to small businesses and mid-sized corporations that want to launch or expand their sales operations. We use over 1,000 collective years of executive sales leadership experience to help your organization meet its vision and goals. Sales Xceleration consistently delivers sustainable sales performance improvement to our clients through the creation of sales strategy, process and execution.

For additional information, please contact Mark Thacker, President, Sales Xceleration Inc., (317) 849-7163, mthacker(at)salesxceleration(dot)com, http://www.salesxceleration.com.