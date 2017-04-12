As a leading eDiscovery and Managed Review provider, we have gone beyond traditional paradigms to focus on how advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning can drive fact-development and legal decision making

Clutch Group, a leading legal, risk, and compliance analytics and consulting firm, is pleased to announce that it has been voted as one of the best providers of services in the following categories: Best eDiscovery Managed Service Provider; Best Corporate Investigations Provider; and Best Legal Process Outsourcing Provider.

The poll measures the loyalty and satisfaction readers of the Tribune have with their providers.

Clutch ranked first in the Best eDiscovery Managed Service Provider category.

“Clutch is grateful to be recognized by our customers in yet another leading publication. We continue to be committed and focused on providing the best services to our clients in the financial services, life sciences, and energy industries,” says Varun Mehta, EVP – Client Engagement. “As a leading eDiscovery and Managed Review provider, we have gone beyond traditional paradigms to focus on how advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning can drive fact-development and legal decision making.”

Clutch was also named as one of the best providers in the Corporate Investigations and Legal Process Outsourcing categories.

“We have worked on the frontlines of some of the largest conduct events and investigations of the last decade,” says Mr. Mehta. “We partner with 7 of the world’s largest 20 banks as well as Fortune 500 energy and life sciences companies to drive insight into their data. We’re differentiated from the competition by our ability to combine subject matter-expertise, advanced technologies, and the cost benefits of offshore resources into an intelligible, simple fixed-fee commercial model.”

In addition to the Connecticut Law Tribune, Clutch has been recognized by Inc. 5000, New York Law Journal, IACCM, Nelson Hall, Chambers Global, and more.

About Clutch

Clutch Group is a leading legal, risk, and compliance analytics and consulting firm headquartered in Washington D.C., with offices in NY, Chicago, London, Bangalore, Zurich and Hong Kong. The firm is dedicated to helping companies in the financial services, life sciences, and energy industries solve complex problems presented by the exponential growth of data and regulation. Clutch’s global team of attorneys, consultants, and technologists leverage deep subject-matter expertise and Clutch.IQ, a suite of cutting-edge data analytics solutions, to help clients manage large-scale litigation and investigations, conduct comprehensive communications surveillance, and re-engineer their internal legal and compliance functions. Clutch has been recognized by industry authorities including Nelson Hall, the New York Law Journal, Chambers Global, Frost & Sullivan, and Dun & Bradstreet and is regularly featured across major industry and market publications. For more information, visit http://www.clutchgroup.com.