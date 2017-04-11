United Airlines in PR Nightmare - Crisis Communications Experts Available to Comment

The forcible removal of an airline passenger en route from Chicago to Louisivlle has gone viral and become a public relations nightmare for United Airlines. Two notable experts are available to offer analysis of the problem and what the airline should do next.

Louisville, Ky.

Kristen Lucas, UofL associate professor of management, College of Business

Karen Freberg, UofL assistant professor of communication, College of Arts and Sciences

Both are available to discuss how United Airlines has handled the passenger incident from the standpoint of crisis management and crisis communication; Freberg is an expert on social media and public relations, as well.

On camera, by telephone or via email

Kristen Lucas, who teaches an MBA course in crisis management at the University of Louisville, says United Airlines failed the crisis management test by taking a local incident and letting it become a multi-day incident. She is also the author of "Communicating at Work: Strategies for Success in Business and the Professions"
Karen Freberg wrote a blog post that can be found here: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/united-airlines-passenger-crisis-pr-takeaways-social-media-freberg?published=t

Lucas at Kristen.lucas(at)louisville(dot)edu or (502) 852-4786 (office) or (502) 991-7403 (cell).

Freberg at Karen.freberg(at)louisville(dot)edu or (502) 852-4668 (office) or (352) 219-7915.

Further questions: Contact Janet Cappiello, (502) 852-1104.

