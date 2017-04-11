Hyperwallet, a leading global payouts provider to millions of small businesses and individual freelancers, announced today a partnership with SoftBank Payment Service (SBPS). SBPS is a subsidiary of SoftBank, a top Japanese conglomerate with operations ranging from telecommunications and finance to media and marketing.

Hyperwallet, through its subsidiary Hyperwallet Japan, will tap into SBPS’ existing payment infrastructure to improve payout speed and optionality for Japan-based payees. SBPS ranks as one of the largest online payment service providers in the country, offering a range of services including payment processing and acquiring, outbound payments, and credit card distribution. Recently, SBPS launched a payment service intended to support Japanese businesses that need to distribute funds to large numbers of payees domestically. Incorporating this functionality, Hyperwallet will be able to provide same-day bank transfers to clients paying within Japan.

“Hyperwallet’s partnership with SBPS will help position us for our continued growth within the Asia Pacific region,” said Brent Warrington, Hyperwallet’s CEO. “Along with the other additions we’ve recently made to our global financial network, I can say confidently that Hyperwallet is one of, if not the most extensive payout solution in the market, and we’ll continue to expand our reach in the future.”

For more information, please contact press(at)hyperwallet(dot)com.

About Hyperwallet

Hyperwallet’s payout platform provides growing organizations with a frictionless, transparent, and reliable way to manage payments and enhance the payee’s experience almost anywhere in the world. Trusted by enterprise, ecommerce, and on-demand platforms, Hyperwallet makes it easy to pay up to 7 billion people in a singular payment environment. Put your payees in control with enhanced financial management tools, integrated payment tracking technology, and user-friendly compliance and identity verification. Hyperwallet has offices in San Francisco, Austin, London, and Vancouver. You can learn more at http://hyperwallet.com.