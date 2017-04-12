With immense pride, the New York Society of Security Analysts (http://www.nyssa.org/) is pleased to announce that Seton Hall University finished with a top mark at the 2016-17 CFA Research Challenge Americas Competition, securing one of four spots at the Global Finals which are set to take place in Prague on April 28th. They will be joined by the other Americas winner—hailing from the Dominican Republic—Barna Business School.

Seton Hall started the competition in October 2016 alongside 22 local participating teams with the kick-off presentation at NYSSA. There, Dominion Resources was announced as the subject company. For the next couple of months each team researched the company, wrote a sell-side equity research report and prepared for a presentation in front of a panel of judges. Seton Hall University was selected as the top team from NYSSA, paving the way for advancement to the first round in the America’s Regionals which took place on Friday April 7 in Seattle, Washington.

A total of 53 teams from across CFA Societies in the Americas participated. Seton Hall competed directly against six, randomly selected in the first round, including the home team from host-society Seattle University. Seton Hall’s presentation was confidently delivered with all team members respective, complimentary set of strengths on full display, particularly during the difficult Q&A as administered by the three-judge panel. The caliber of the competition was very high, making the crowning of a winner no small task.

After a nerve-racking lunch, Seton Hall was crowned the winner of their group and enjoyed a brief moment of celebration before preparing for the final round later that day. Seton Hall’s next step was to compete against another group of winners from their respective group: University of Waterloo (last year’s global winners), Brazil’s Insper Instituto, Chapman University from Orange County, and the University of Denver. With a new set of judges and fresh set of questions, the final presentation was on a stage in front of hundreds of spectators watching it unfold live, as well as potentially thousands of online viewers.

Seton Hall presented third and once again did a fantastic job presenting the investment case for subject company Dominion Resources. They proved undaunted and unflappable despite any curve ball thrown their way. Each team had a different subject company, and it was clear that each one had prepared for the opportunity to move to the next round. Take a moment to listen to these students’ stellar presentation: https://livestream.com/accounts/650767/RC17-AMER/videos/153644640.

While the judges deliberated on crowning a winner of the Americas competition, all the participants took the opportunity to network and talk about their experience. Finally, the announcement was made. Seton Hall and Barna would be the two schools representing the Americas at this year’s Global Finals, set to occur in Prague on April 28th. NYSSA is proud to continue its support of the CFA Research Challenge and wishes Seton Hall all the best at the next stage of the competition. We recognize that an immeasurable amount of work goes into producing the competition and appreciate all the volunteers for their help along the way. If you would like to learn more about the competition and potentially be a part of it, please contact Mario E. Carias, CFA mcarias(at)nyssa(dot)org with any questions.