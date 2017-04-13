Concert Technologies Celebrates Record Performance in 2017 Q1

Q1 was an excellent quarter, with growth in every aspect of the business. Dennis Mazaris, President and CEO, Concert Technologies

Concert Technologies today announced strong business results for Q1 2017. With new highs set in every business metric, the company is poised for exceptional growth in 2017. "Q1 was an excellent quarter, with growth in every aspect of the business," said Dennis Mazaris, Concert President and CEO. "We set a new quarterly record for rollouts, as well as a new monthly high in March. At the same time, we further extended our lead in rollout quality performance over every other provider. On top of this, we also signed a major new client for our unique Virtual Project Management service (vPM), for which we are already seeing strong demand this year."

Concert Technologies Q1 2017 Highlights:



The company passed the landmark of 350,000 rollouts – more than any other technology rollout company

Delivered a record number of rollouts in the quarter, as well as a new monthly record in March

Broke its own industry record for “Done Right first Time” performance with a new high of 99.78%

Delivered very strong “Tech On Time” performance again in Q1 at 96.11%

President and CEO Dennis Mazaris was presented with a prestigious award at the BICSI Spring conference

Signed a major new customer for the Virtual Project Management (vPM) service

Signed a new contract with a major carrier for nationwide management of Wide Area Ethernet installations

Published a white paper “Orchestrating Technology Rollouts”, outlining its unique approach to managing rollouts

About Concert Technologies

Concert Technologies is a privately-held technology rollout company based in Dulles, VA. Concert uses the industry’s only system of project management methodologies, to ensure customers receive consistently high-quality orchestrated multi-site technology rollouts; delivered on time, within budget, and at mass scale. With more than 350,000 successful rollouts, and industry-leading “Done Right First Time” performance; Concert is the rollout partner of choice for 93% of US federal government agencies and 66% of the Fortune 100. To learn more, visit Concert at: http://www.ConcertTech.com