The Harvest Life Church in Woodbridge is looking forward to a very special Sunday. Their “Easter at Hylton Chapel” services will take place Easter Sunday morning, April 16th, at the Hylton Memorial Chapel at 9:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. In addition, their annual Easter Community Food Drive will conclude on Easter Sunday.

“Our food drives are literally making a life-changing impact in the community,” stated Senior Pastor, Bishop Lyle Dukes. “It is our goal that no one goes hungry in this county and region."

The church is preparing to receive thousands of people from the surrounding community this weekend. In addition to the Easter program, Harvest is partnering with A.C.T.S. (Action in Community Through Service), local shelters and other organizations by hosting a Community Food Drive. A.C.T.S. is a community organization whose mission is to alleviate hunger, homelessness, and domestic violence, and help people achieve self-support in the Prince William Area.

In the past, several local shelters have had to close their doors due to lack of donations, and Harvest Life Church is rallying the community to help stock these organizations’ shelves.

They are asking that everyone bring non-perishable food items to Harvest Life Church by April 15th or to Hylton Memorial Chapel on Easter Sunday, April 16th.

“There is victory in Jesus Christ!” said Pastor Deborah Dukes, Senior Pastor. "We are excited about this opportunity to share the gospel. With everything going on in the world today, people are looking for answers – and they’ll find them in Jesus.”

The Sunday services will include a free gift for all first-time guests, musical selections from the choir, praise dancers, mimes, a Children's Community Choir that is open to all children age 3 years through 5th grade (rehearsal is at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 15th at Hylton Memorial Chapel), a special Easter message from Bishop Lyle Dukes and more. All are welcome to attend! For more information call (703) 490-4040 or toll free at (877) 867-3853. The Hylton Memorial Chapel is located at 14640 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge, VA.

Harvest Life Church welcomes corporate donations for the food drive as well as its other community initiatives. For information about how your business can help change lives, contact Karen Hairston at (703) 490-4040 x39.

For additional information about the church, visit http://www.harvestlifechangers.com or http://www.lyleanddeborahdukes.com.