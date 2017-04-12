Our goal in sponsoring this webinar is to help providers become familiar with the different assessments and the advantages and disadvantages of each while determining how that can impact the care they provide for their patients.

ACLS Certification Institute, a leader in online life support training, will host a live, clinical webinar on April 19 at 12 p.m. Eastern time. The webinar will be presented by Janet Taylor, BSN, a critical care emergency nurse and national EMS educator, on the most up-to-date stroke care and what to do at the time of recognition to improve patient outcomes.

“Stroke is a disease that affects millions of patients annually and is the number five cause of death in the United States,” said Judson Smith, Vice President of Continuing Education. “Our goal in sponsoring this webinar is to help providers become familiar with the different assessments and the advantages and disadvantages of each while determining how that can impact the care they provide for their patients.”

During the presentation, Mrs. Taylor will discuss the difference in outcome between a stroke being recognized and treated at the time of onset versus after more than four hours as well as the various levels of stroke care offered at different facilities. She will also review a number of different stroke assessments. At the end of the webinar, participants will have the opportunity to interact with Mrs. Taylor in a question/answer session.

"Twenty years ago, there wasn't much that could be done for a person experiencing a stroke,” said Mrs. Taylor. “Now, the first step in stroke management from a healthcare provider’s perspective is early recognition and assessment. Studies have shown that the earlier a stroke is recognized and treated, the better the outcome. This presentation will cover not only stroke assessment but the standards set forth by the American Heart Association regarding the timeline a patient has for stroke treatment, the type of facility that would be the best choice for that patient and what determines which treatment the patient would receive and why."

The webinar presentation will be held April 19 at 12 p.m. Eastern time. It is free to attend and open to healthcare professionals. EMS attendees can also receive one continuing education unit for participating. Registration is required at https://events-na1.adobeconnect.com/content/connect/c1/2155884101/en/events/event/shared/2293719086/event_registration.html?sco-id=2293736691&_charset_=utf-8.

About ACLS Certification Institute

Founded in 2010, ACLS Certification Institute is the largest online provider of emergency life support certification training. Thousands of healthcare professionals have successfully earned their certifications with ACLS Certification Institute through convenient online courses and certification exams that can be completed on the schedule and at the pace that works best for each individual. Currently offering certification in ACLS, BLS, PALS and NRP, the ACLS Certification Institute’s programs are accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Pre-Hospital Continuing Education (CAPCE) and in joint partnership with the Postgraduate Institute of Medicine (PIM). For more information on available certifications and recertifications, visit http://www.acls.com.