True Refrigeration Unveils New 30-Inch Columns for Design Flexibility

The 30-inch Refrigerator Columns are offered as a solid door or an industry-exclusive, all-refrigerator glass door option. Our new 30-inch Columns redefine what’s possible in a luxury kitchen, offering designers and homeowners a new level of flexibility in space, design and functionality.

Once again expanding the palette of options for the ultimate upscale kitchen, True® Refrigeration—the leading refrigeration and freezer choice of top chefs, hotels, beverage providers and discriminating homeowners for more than 70 years—is proud to introduce a brand new category to its refrigeration offerings: 30-inch Columns. The columns are up to 25 percent larger than other 30-inch built-in and integrated refrigerator columns, and include an industry-exclusive glass door refrigerator option.

Sleek and stylish, the new Columns add beauty and design flexibility to any room where entertaining is a priority. All three of the new models—solid door, glass door, and dual-zone wine column—feature True’s industry-exclusive, 300-series stainless steel interiors and exteriors, making them hygienic, easy to clean and impervious to food odors. Hand-crafted in the USA, the units also feature 120-degree stay-open doors (with hinges that pass True’s million-opening test) and ergonomic, commercial-style tubular handles.

“Our new 30-inch Columns redefine what’s possible in a luxury kitchen, offering designers and homeowners a new level of flexibility in space, design and functionality,” said True Director of Sales and Marketing Steve Proctor. “You can flank your range with two columns for a symmetrical design, or stack them side by side to create a high-end, customized French door aesthetic.”

Other noteworthy features distinguish the individual models:



-Industry exclusive, stainless-framed glass door option to feature interior contents reminiscent of an authentic commercial kitchen.

-Adjustable, stainless steel encapsulated glass shelves add versatility, strength and style.

-Large soft-close drawer bins provide greater cubic capacity with the largest usable storage capacity in the industry.



-Full-extension, smooth-glide wine racks with a soft close feature capable of cradling 150 bottles.

-Dual evaporators that aid in maintaining ideal humidity and temperature control for storage of both red and white wines.

-True’s patented TruLumina® LED lighting, which allows a choice of 14 different color options at the touch of a button.

For more information about the 30-inch Columns, read “A Door for Every Taste” on True’s website.

About True Refrigeration

True Refrigeration is a division of True Manufacturing Company. For more than 70 years, True has been an industry leader in commercial refrigeration. Now, homeowners can experience that same quality with True Refrigeration, an authentic commercial refrigeration line refined for the home. Handcrafted in the USA with the same meticulous attention to quality and detail industry professionals demand, the residential series includes full-size refrigerators and refrigerator columns; and undercounter wine cabinets, refrigerators, beverage centers, refrigerator drawers, beer dispensers and ice machines. For more information about True Refrigeration, call 888-616-8783 or visit true-residential.com.