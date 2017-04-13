Cryos will continue monitoring the Zika crisis. “We remain committed to providing safe, quality donor sperm and eggs to achieve our mission of helping to provide the gift of family. Our clients’ safety and peace of mind is our top priority,” said Tillis.

Cryos International, the world’s largest sperm bank (and first free standing and independent frozen egg bank in the US), remains a pioneer in proactively preventing the transmission of the Zika virus through donor sperm. As the only sperm bank to test for Zika, Cryos has been screening all sperm donors and their donations since Tuesday, March 1, 2016—a month prior to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Zika Virus Guideline's debut. Cryos enforces these measures though strict donor policies.

Cryos protocol for Zika screening defers all prospective sperm and egg donors who have traveled to or had sexual relations with anyone who traveled to areas affected by Zika (determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC]).

The FDA recommendations for Zika are designed to reduce the risk of the virus’ transmission through donated human cells, tissues and cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps), including donor gametes such as semen and oocytes (eggs). The CDC and the general consensus among scientists and doctors maintain that a six-month deferral period for donors is necessary to prevent viral transmission. Despite these assertions, there is still no mandated testing for Zika in sperm donations and Cryos International remains the only sperm and egg bank to have Zika screening measures.

“All Cryos donors who made deposits on or after July 1st, 2016, have now been tested,” says Angel Tillis, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Cryos International – USA. “We take our position in the sperm and egg bank industry very seriously. Even though it is not yet an FDA requirement, the availability of Emergency Use Authorization test kits makes it possible for us to test now. It is incredibly important to us that we can ensure all sperm and egg donors are free of Zika prior to releasing their specimens for use.”

