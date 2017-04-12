“The best education we can provide to our manufacturers, retailers and creative professionals is education that is useful, exciting, interactive and convenient,” says Nidia Negron, Director of Education, AFCI.

The Association For Creative Industries (AFCI) announces iDiscover Chats, a new online education program that features 15-minute conversations with speakers and leaders offering tips, resources and solutions for today’s creative businesses. iDiscover Chats will be broadcasted through Facebook Live, enabling businesses to invest a short amount of time to learn about a variety of relevant subjects on-demand and on-the-go. The first iDiscover Chat, “To Invent of Not to Invent: When to Listen to the Voice in Your Head” presented by Tammy Browning-Smith P.C., will air on Wednesday, April 12 at 1:00pm.

“The best education we can provide to our manufacturers, retailers and creative professionals is education that is useful, exciting, interactive and convenient,” says Nidia Negron, Director of Education, AFCI. “We designed our iDiscover Chats as livestreams so a busy entrepreneur can realistically tune-in, ask questions and learn something new through social media without sacrificing their most important resource – time.”

AFCI first offered these 15-minute education sessions in-person at Creativation 2017, its annual conference and trade show for the creative arts products industry. Through Facebook Live, the Association will now be able to provide this education year-round.

iDiscover Chats are free to AFCI members and can be viewed by requesting access to join AFCI’s members-only iDiscover Facebook group. Speakers interested in presenting may contact Nidia Negron at nnegron(at)afci(dot)global.

“To Invent of Not to Invent: When to Listen to the Voice in Your Head” will provide tips on how to turn an ordinary idea into a business or product. Speaker Tammy Browning-Smith P.C. owns Browning-Smith P.C., a legal firm that works with inventors and creators to address copyright, trademark, and licensing needs. The full schedule of iDiscover Chats is available at http://www.afci.global.

ABOUT THE ASSOCIATION FOR CREATIVE INDUSTRIES

The Association For Creative Industries (AFCI) is the premier trade association for the global creative arts products industries. AFCI strives to deliver innovative high value services as we support our Members who provide products and services to educate, entertain, and inspire creative consumers. Our Members include the manufacturers, retailers, distributors, designers, educators, digital content providers, professional makers and DIYers, and other creative professionals that comprise the $40 billion+ creative arts industries around the globe. For more information about AFCI, membership, or its annual Creativation trade event, visit http://www.afci.global.