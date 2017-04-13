Learn All About Agile Marketing at April HUG Meeting

Agile software development has been gaining momentum for a few years. But can it apply to marketing?

Come find out on Wednesday, April 19 at the Atlanta Hubspot User Group (HUG) meeting, which will feature Developing an Agile Approach – Why Adaptability Is Key for Competitive Marketing, a presentation from B2B marketing expert Anne Marsden. This special extended session will include an interactive roundtable to allow attendees extra time to engage and discuss the pros and cons of Agile Marketing.

Agile Marketing borrows from software development to help companies adapt and respond more quickly, as the needs and interests of prospects and customers evolve. “Because the pace of change is accelerating in all things, we can no longer wait weeks to create new content or months to build and release websites. That's where Agile Marketing comes in,” Marsden says.

A Georgia Tech grad, Marsden spent the first phase of her career building B2B marketing, lead generation and sales enablement organizations for Fortune 2000 and entrepreneurial startups around the world. Recognizing the radical impact of the digital economy on B2B sales and marketing processes, she launched Marsden Marketing, a B2B marketing, branding, digital and PR agency, to bring a new data-driven approach to delivering “Marketing that Sells.”

Marsden will be joined by Lauren DeRamus, Marsden Marketing’s project coordinator, who will discuss real-life Agile tools and techniques used at the agency, including Kanban/Scrum boards and sprint planning.

The April 19 HUG meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5 Seasons Brewing, 5600 Roswell Road NE, Sandy Springs (in The Prado Shopping Center). The agenda features:

11:00 a.m. – Networking

11:20 a.m. – Agile Marketing presentation: Anne Marsden

Noon – Lunch break

12:20 p.m. – Agile Marketing in Action: Lauren DeRamus

1 p.m. – Special roundtable discussion

To register for the meeting: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hug-atlantas-april-2017-meeting-tickets-32361540238.

About Marsden Marketing

B2B companies seek out Marsden Marketing’s results-focused expertise as a full-service digital marketing agency that integrates digital marketing and PR to accelerate clients’ brand positioning and propel their lead generation programs. Based in Atlanta, Marsden Marketing serves both emerging and established B2B clients with a strong focus in the technology and professional services markets.