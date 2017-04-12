The Construction Marketing Association (CMA) announces a national webcast—Marketing and Sales Teamwork Maximized—with a focus on the construction-related industries. The webcast will be Thursday May 18, 2017 at 1 pm CST.

Panelist Sandor Kiss, VP Growth, Renoworks Visualization Software will share examples of sales and marketing teamwork for a recent program. CMA Chairman Neil Brown will moderate and discuss key sales and marketing best practices.

“Marketing and sales teamwork is not discussed frequently enough considering the importance of the roles," states CMA Chairman Neil M. Brown. “This webcast will strive to share some processes and initiatives that should be considered by organizations in construction.”

To register for the free Maximizing Marketing and Sales Teamwork Webcast,

link to: http://www.constructionmarketingassociation.org/CMI_Events.cfm.

###

ABOUT CMA

The Construction Marketing Association (CMA) provides professional development and training, resources and information, networking and recognition to marketers in the construction industry. CMA sponsors the annual Construction Marketing STAR Awards, and the Certified Construction Marketing Professional (CCMP) program. Full information on the association is available on the website at http://www.ConstructionMarketingAssociation.org. The site links to the award-winning Construction Marketing Blog with marketing news, resources and related content, and the association's Twitter, Facebook, Google+, YouTube and LinkedIn pages. Questions? Contact Neil Brown at 630-868-5061.

ABOUT Sandor Kiss

Sandor’s 18+ years of sales and marketing expertise helps small and mid-sized technology companies grow their business. He offers contracted sales and marketing services, and is currently the VP Growth & Strategy for Renoworks Software, a market leading provider of visualization technology for the building products industry. He has led a team to increase sales of Renoworks Pro by 157% in 2016. This visualization solution enables contractors to show designs to homeowners for renovations products before they start. Contractors using Renoworks Pro, win more work, sell larger projects and increase customer satisfaction.

ABOUT Neil M. Brown

Neil Brown is Chairman of the Construction Marketing Association. He has been CEO of numerous marketing consulting and creative agencies for the past 15 years, managing some of the biggest brands in the construction sector including Emerson Electric, USG and Bosch Tools. Prior to the agency-side, Brown was a brand manager at electrical products marketing powerhouse IDEAL Industries, and later CMO of an architectural metals manufacturer. Neil is a frequent speaker, author and contributor to BtoB magazine, Advertising Age, Marketing Week and the Construction Marketing Blog. He holds a BS–Marketing from Southern Illinois University, and an MBA from Northern Illinois University. In 2012, he published the book, Tools of the Trade: Modern Marketing for Construction Brands.