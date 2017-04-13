Blog on Healthcare Topics Provides Up-to-Date Insight

With the launch of its responsive website, neohospitals.org, in March, The Center for Health Affairs officially updated its strategy to provide timely, insightful, unbiased information on the healthcare environment with a blog on healthcare topics. Members of The Center’s public affairs team, who collectively have over 40 years of experience in the healthcare industry, author the healthcare blog, including:



Deanna Moore, vice president, corporate communications

Kirstin Craciun, director of community outreach

Tony Gutowski, director of government affairs

Michele Fancher, grant development manager

“The pace of change in healthcare right now is extraordinarily fast. It has challenged us in our traditional avenues of communication because by the time we finish our research, the assumptions we started with have already completely shifted,” said Deanna Moore. “With blogging, you can have an idea, write about it and post it the same day. It’s much more responsive."

Guest authors from both inside and outside the organization will also contribute. Topics will vary but will include:

State and federal health policy

The state budget

Hospital finance

Market trends

Health equity

Population health

The Center's new blog on healthcare topics can be accessed at neohospitals.org/blog. Initial blog posts discuss repeal and replace paths and implications, the 2018 wage index, health equity in Northeast Ohio and CHNAs.

Though The Center plans to continue with its Issue Briefs, its new blog on healthcare topics will take the place of its shorter Policy Snapshots, all of which will still be available in the publications section of The Center’s website. For more information, contact Deanna Moore at 216.255.3614.

With a rich history as the Northeast Ohio hospital association, dating back to 1916, The Center for Health Affairs serves as the collective voice of hospitals and the source for Northeast Ohio hospital and healthcare information. As the leading advocate for Northeast Ohio hospitals, The Center aims to enhance the effectiveness of the healthcare community and the health of the communities it serves by providing expertise, resources and solutions to address the challenges faced by the region’s healthcare providers. The Center’s efforts focus on areas that benefit member hospitals from a regional approach, including healthcare workforce; emergency preparedness; public policy and advocacy; finance and reimbursement; and community initiatives. And because of its business affiliation with CHAMPS Healthcare, The Center has the resources to provide a broad level of professional services to its members. The Center, located in downtown Cleveland, is proud to advocate on behalf of more than 35 acute-care hospitals located in six counties. For more, visit neohospitals.org. The Center for Health Affairs is honored to be named as one of The Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Top Workplaces in 2014 and 2015, as well as to ERC’s NorthCoast99 List in 2003, 2004, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016.