We know that people often struggle when it comes to figuring out the right dish to bring to a party. These inspired recipes featuring Boar’s Head Sweet Slice Ham® are effortless, yet deliver delectable flavor making any gathering exceptional.

Boar’s Head Brand®, one of the nation’s leading providers of premium delicatessen foods, is helping hosts enhance menus this Spring with effortless recipes inspired by the delectable flavors of the Boar’s Head Sweet Slice® Boneless Smoked Ham. Elevate your menu with these show-stealing recipes that will have guests craving for more!

“Boar’s Head is passionate about helping families create delicious dishes that will elevate any Springtime gathering”, says Elizabeth Ward, senior director of marketing and communications for Boar’s Head Brand. “We know that people often struggle when it comes to figuring out the right dish to bring to a party. These inspired recipes featuring Boar’s Head Sweet Slice Ham® are effortless, yet deliver delectable flavor making any gathering exceptional.”

These easy yet elegant recipes set the stage for a delectable dinner-party your guests will remember for years to come:



Sweet Slice® Ham with Brown Sugar & Spice Glaze: Prepare a centerpiece dish your guests are sure to enjoy. Our delicious Sweet Slice Ham with Brown Sugar & Spice Glaze is irresistible and effortless. It is the Ham that perfects the dinner table.

Sweet Slice® Ham & Cheddar Salad: A salad made with pistachio brittle and fresh blueberries makes gourmet entertaining easy. This refreshingly flavorful salad is a creative and delicious way to use Boar’s Head Boneless Smoked Sweet Slice Ham. Simply pair the ham with our Canadian Cheddar Cheese, sweet blueberries and homemade pistachio brittle.

Sweet Slice® Ham & Gruyere Crepes: Make Spring holiday mornings magical with our exquisite Ham and Cheese crepes, easily crafted with Boar’s Head Sweet Slice Boneless Smoked Ham and Cheddar Cheese.

Sweet Slice® & Cheddar Casserole: Our flavor rich Ham and Cheddar casserole elevates every dinner menu. Boar’s Head Boneless Smoked Sweet Slice Ham pairs perfectly with our authentic Cheddar Cheese for a dish your guests will be sure to enjoy.

Boar’s Head products are available at select supermarkets, gourmet stores and fine delicatessens nationwide. For more information about Boar’s Head, new offerings and recipes, please visit http://www.boarshead.com, like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/boarshead, or follow Boar’s Head on Twitter @boars_head and Instagram @boarshead_official.

About Boar’s Head

Founded in 1905, Boar's Head Brand has upheld a commitment to unwavering standards for quality for over a century, refusing to take shortcuts that compromise the integrity of its products for the sake of convenience or economy. What started with just a few products has grown to over 500, ranging from premium delicatessen meats, cheeses and condiments to an array of Italian and Old World specialties, hummus and foodservice items. All Boar's Head meats, cheeses, spreads and condiments contain no fillers, by-products, MSG added, artificial colors or flavors, gluten or trans-fat