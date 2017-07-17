Eat Better Without Breaking the Bank

Sugar 2.0 celebrates its 2-year anniversary this summer with major expansion to Walmart. Healthy food shouldn’t be a privilege. We believe it should be available to everyone, regardless of economics, education or location. With Walmart’s partnership, we can help make it a reality.

Foods 2.0, LLC. is celebrating its 2-year anniversary with expansion to Walmart stores across the country. The company’s product, Sugar 2.0 + Probiotics, will be available on shelves starting in October.

It’s good timing, too. Obesity has reached epidemic levels, and health organizations are warning that serious measures must be taken. Obesity-related diseases like diabetes and heart disease are on the rise, especially in certain segments of the population. While experts have long believed that race is a major factor in obesity, recent studies indicate that income, education, and exposure to healthier food options are better predictors.

Lower-income neighborhoods often have limited access to quality produce, and are exposed more frequently to pervasive marketing of high-calorie, low-nutrition foods. In many communities, there exists a common misconception that healthy foods are more expensive. However, according to the Harvard School of Public Health and a 2014 article in Money Magazine (1, 2), the additional cost of healthier groceries comes out to around just $550 per family per year. Those savings, unfortunately, are easily outweighed by the true costs of eating unhealthy foods, like higher medical bills, increased insurance premiums, and more sick days away from work. Unhealthy diets also tend to include more fast food and ready-to-eat meals, which are often more expensive than home-cooked meals.

The mission of Foods 2.0 is to change the way we eat, starting with sugar reduction. Sugar 2.0 uses real cane sugar, but cuts the quantity in half, replacing it with soluble fiber. The result is a natural sugar alternative that allows consumers to replace regular sugar cup-for-cup, instantly making any recipe healthier while still delivering the sweet taste we know and love.

“Healthy food shouldn’t be a privilege,” said Trong Nguyen, Founder & CEO of Foods 2.0. “We believe it should be available to everyone, regardless of economics, education or location. With Walmart’s partnership, we can help make it a reality.”

"Creating healthy environments is key to reversing the obesity epidemic, particularly for children," remarked Dr. Lavizzo-Mourey. "When children have safe places to walk, bike and play in their communities, they're more likely to be active and less likely to be obese. It's the same with healthy food: when communities have access to healthy affordable foods, families eat better.” (3)

