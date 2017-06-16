This program will help make sure that every first responder has no cost, easy access to current, comprehensive and accurate information right at their fingertips.

RightAnswer.com has launched a new service that makes subscription to its extensive collection of environmental, health, safety, hazard, and regulatory compliance information completely free to first responders throughout the United States. Called OnPointEHS™ First Responders, the new product will offer any qualified U.S.-based first responder free access to RightAnswer’s aggregated databases supporting single searches across multiple sources of up-to-date environmental, health, safety, hazard, and regulatory compliance information on hundreds of thousands of chemicals.

The company, based in Midland, Mich., made the announcement today at the International Association of Fire Chiefs Hazmat Conference.

“First responders need easy access to appropriate information,” says Glen Markham, RightAnswer.com’s director of corporate business development. “And that information must be current, trusted and comprehensive. Information is what helps them do their jobs effectively and safely.

“RightAnswer.com’s Knowledge Solutions have long been the gold standard of reliable chemical information. We feel the best way to support and protect the people who do a difficult job is to make sure they have no cost access to this information,” says Markham.

Among the data sources included in the OnPointEHS First Responders package are:



ChemCollection™ System (with over 75 data sources including CAMEO and WISER)

1st Medical Response® Protocols

CHRIS

ECOTOX

Emergency Response Guide 2016

Daily Federal Register

HazardText™

HSDB®

INFOTEXT®

IRIS

MEDITEXT®

New Jersey Fact Sheets

NIOSH

OHM/TADS

The offer is open to hazmat responders, firefighters, fire departments, emergency services coordinators, police officers, paramedics or other first responders based in the United States. Subscribers will be provided free access by registering at http://www.OnPointEHSFirstResponders.com.

“First responders have a difficult and dangerous job,” Markham says. “With ongoing budget constraints, it has become even more difficult for first responders to get easy and affordable access to reliable information. We hope this program will help make sure that every first responder has no cost, easy access to current, comprehensive and accurate information right at their fingertips.”

About RightAnswer.com

RightAnswer.com, Inc., established in 1996, is an industry leader in providing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions to meet knowledge and document requirements for the Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) market, including pharmaceutical manufacturers, chemical manufacturers, first responders, research laboratories, and educational institutions. RightAnswer.com’s Knowledge Solutions include perhaps the most comprehensive integrated collection of information supporting the management of environment, health, and safety available from any single resource, and includes continually-updated information from proprietary, licensed, EHS exclusive, and government publications. RightAnswer.com is based in Midland, Michigan, with additional locations in Washington, Colorado, Illinois, and Florida, plus over 20 international distributors. Learn more about RightAnswer.com at RightAnswer.com.

