Cisive, a leading provider of tech-enabled and compliance-driven human capital management and risk management solutions, and Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that its enterprise-level employment background screening and electronic Form I-9 solutions are now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace offering for Oracle Cloud Application customers. The integration between Cisive’s industry-leading background screening solution for enterprise organizations and Oracle Talent Management Cloud enables clients to seamlessly initiate employment background checks and obtain timely report status all from within Oracle Talent Management Cloud.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is the industry’s broadest and most complete public cloud, delivering enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack including software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and data as a service (DaaS).

“Our integration with Oracle Talent Management Cloud streamlines the screening process, enhancing data integrity and security while reducing data entry for busy human resources and recruiting professionals,” said Paul Jackson, Cisive's Senior Vice President, Business Development. “Cisive’s participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of Cisive’s compliance-driven employment screening solution. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals.”

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace offers an intuitive user interface to browse and search for available applications and services, as well as user ratings and reviews to help customers determine the best business solutions for their organization. With its new automated application installation features, customers can easily deploy provider business applications from a centralized cloud interface.

Cisive is a leading provider of tech-enabled and compliance-driven human capital management and risk management solutions. The company’s core onboarding and pre-employment background screening offering provides clients with a streamlined, high quality, and regulatory compliant solution. Cisive is accredited by the NAPBS and dedicated U.S. based account management teams uphold our commitment to customer satisfaction. Comprehensive services include background screening, vendor/contractor screening, executive screening, drug testing, social media searches, fingerprinting and electronic Form I-9/E-Verify solutions. Cisive serves many of the country's largest and most complex organizations. Our experts will work closely with you to customize solutions that fit your specific needs. For additional information, please visit http://www.cisive.com.

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

