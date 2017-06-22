Toronto’s Hardwood Flooring Store Launches Premium Flooring Website

With the HFSPremium website, we wanted to give customers a place to go where they could connect with one of the many experts to answer any questions they had.

Southern Ontario’s most trusted hardwood flooring retailer has recently launched a premium hardwood flooring store website http://www.hfspremium.com. This website was created to meet the growing demand for premium flooring product by homeowners across the region who are seeking to further secure their investment in their homes by upgrading to premium quality flooring.

The HFSPremium website is a one-stop-shop for all of the Hardwood Flooring Stores premium stock. The site was conceived with the idea of helping those looking for the best quality flooring and as a place to connect them to the Hardwood Flooring Stores most senior staff who are experts in the field of premium flooring.

“With the HFSPremium website, we wanted to give customers a place to go where they could connect with one of our many experts to answer any questions they had,” said HFS owner Ron Ander. “On the site there are examples of the products we have in stock, read about a variety of flooring issues in our excellent blog, and connect with one of the many experienced flooring experts to guide customers into the right choice.”

HFSPremium is about quality and connecting customers with the best floors available today. Whether looking for the best Brazilian Cherry floors, or the beautiful Amaretto Hard Maple, or the unique tones of Camarillo Beech, the HFSPremium site will help guide customers into finding the right floors for their project. A home is not just a place to hang a hat and go to sleep, it is also an investment. What people put down on their floors is a signal to all potential future buyers that the home was well looked after and that investment will carry over into the future.

Whether looking for premium flooring in for a new construction, to replace carpet or tired old floors, or for that cottage project , HFSPremium has the style, brand, colour, species etc. of flooring that customers are looking for to make their dreams a reality.

THe Hardwood Flooring Store

Specializing in hardwood flooring and laminates, we are focused on bringing the best possible value to our customers. Since 1950 the Ander family have satisfied over 250,000 customers, mostly do-it-yourselfers, with our friendly, knowledgeable staff, huge selection and our outstanding value. We have established excellent relationships with hardwood flooring manufacturers in Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, Australia, and North America. With over 150 years of combined experience working in the hardwood flooring business, our knowledgeable staff will work with you to ensure you make an informed decision about your purchase. We pride ourselves in providing a very high level of customer service. We make sure each and every customer feels great about his or her purchase. Visit one of our showrooms to find the right type of flooring for you.

Contact:

HFS

7291 Victoria Park Avenue

Unit #7

Markham, Ontario

L3R 3A4

(905) 475-9582

http://www.hfspremium.com