As they continue their go-to-market push, the Remarketable sales team has been expanding to match the intense growth the rest of the brand is experiencing. Today, ALC announces that they’ve brought John Matzelle aboard as Director of Sales for Remarketable, effective June 5, 2017. Mr. Matzelle will play a critical role in leading the Remarketable sales team and building upon existing efforts to execute a scalable and effective sales strategy.

Remarketable is an omnichannel remarketing solution that reaches anonymous browsers with the highest propensity to transact by leveraging demographics and psychographics. By leveraging the same “intent-to-buy” web-browsing behavioral data deployed in display retargeting and integrating it with a comprehensive universe of third-party data, Remarketable matches anonymous users to postal and/or email addresses to send them targeted direct mail.

Before joining Remarketable, Mr. Matzelle spent time as an Account Executive at Kinetic Social, a social data and marketing group, where he prospected, pitched, built relationships, and acquired new clients. He also executed and optimized paid social campaigns for major brands.

"What drew me to Remarketable is the acquisition-focused approach that drives the platform,” said Mr. Matzelle. “Above all else, our aim is to drive new customer acquisition for our clients, and be able to show them real results and a tangible ROI. It’s all about helping them generate an increase in sales, grow their business and know that their dollars are being spent efficiently.”

Mr. Matzelle will be tasked with helping to build the sales team and crafting a strategic approach to client acquisition, in addition to developing and maintaining client relationships on the account management side, generating new business, and scaling and growing clients.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to be able to bring aboard someone as knowledgeable and experienced in this industry as John,” said Andrew Fegley, President of Remarketable. “His impressive track record of driving new customer acquisition and executing effective sales and partnership strategies is an extremely valuable asset, and we look forward to the sales expertise that he will bring to the team.”

