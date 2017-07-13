More than 250 precast concrete components - including panels, beams and arched spandrels - were used in the construction of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Taylors, SC. The precast concrete panels’ detailing and surface treatment satisfied aesthetic concerns, while using the structural panels as the building’s primary finish lent integrity to the concept.

A major challenge facing today’s designers is finding creative ways to balance modern sensibilities with old world tradition. Such was the case for the Prince of Peace Catholic Church construction project in Taylors, SC. To meet both the structural and architectural objectives of the project, and to merge the contemporary needs of worship with a sense of tradition, over 250 precast concrete components were used. Greenville-based Metromont Corporation was the precast partner for the project, which received accolades as Best Custom Solution by the Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute (PCI). Metromont is also a producer member of the Mid-Atlantic Precast Association (MAPA).

PROJECT OVERVIEW

Design approval for the new and larger Prince of Peace church was based on meeting the need for a structure that could achieve the look of a millennia-old tradition that also successfully spoke to a new generation of church members.

The core of the building consists of load-bearing, precast concrete panels that also serve as the primary interior finish. Designers originally considered cast-in-place concrete, but rejected it because of concerns about quality and sequencing. A steel frame also was rejected in favor of a total-precast design.

PRECAST SOLUTION

The precast concrete panels’ detailing and surface treatment satisfied aesthetic concerns, while using the structural panels as the building’s primary finish lent integrity to the concept. The materials were sandblasted and the exposed surfaces act as a reflective foil complementing the brick, stained-wood, painted-metal and wallboard surfaces, blending well with slate and salt-finished concrete floors.

To meet both structural and architectural objectives, exposed concrete elements consist of two pieces, joined back to back. They are stacked and connected to elements above and below with steel pins. Structural tolerances were applied to architectural shapes, and formed surfaces served as final finishes.

Over 250 precast concrete components were produced for the project, including precast concrete panels, beams and arched spandrels. Precast concrete wall panels provide both load-bearing structural capabilities and the desired architectural finish for this house of worship.

The 25,000-sq. ft. building has a 1,200 seat-church, a 60-seat chapel and ancillary support function spaces including a bridal room, baptistery, narthex/entrance portico and sacristy.

Meeting the owner’s goals of merging contemporary needs of worship and a sense of tradition required a creative and collaborated effort between all project team members.

For a project photo gallery, visit the Prince of Peace Catholic Church Project Profile on the MAPA website.

PROJECT AT-A-GLANCE

Location: Taylors, SC

Precaster: Metromont Corporation (Greenville, SC)

Owner: Diocese of Charleston (Charleston, SC)

Architect: Craig Gaulden & Davis, Inc. (Greenville, SC)

Engineer: Cary Engineering Consultants (Greenville, SC)

Precast Specialty Engineer: Design/Build Engineers, Inc. (Taylors, SC)

Contractor: Morris Construction Company (Greenville, SC)

Square Footage: 25,000

Structural Precast Elements: 45 pieces of 8” flat column cover; 69 pieces of 8” U-shaped column cover; 1 piece of 18”x36” rectangular beam; 28 pieces of 8” insulated wall panel; 16 pieces of 6” solid flat panel

Architectural Precast Elements: 95 pieces of 8” architectural spandrel

