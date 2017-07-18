"An unprecedented era of technology proliferation is here", Desh Urs, CEO iBridge, LLC

iBridge, LLC, an information management firm with expertise in Digital Transformation (DT) Services for Legal, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy, Government, and other information-intense markets, is pleased to announce its receipt of Microsoft Gold Partner certification.

Desh Urs, CEO of iBridge, said of the certification, “An unprecedented era of technology proliferation is here. Businesses of all types will need to anticipate, and respond to, an accelerating stream of new technology-based competition. This certification will position iBridge to build that infrastructure for its clients.”

To prosper in the coming decades, information-intense firms will be compelled to deploy digital technology to automate and enhance the customer experience, eliminate operational inefficiencies, facilitate collaboration, integrate information, manage data security and conform to increasing demands of compliance. Such transformations will require the evolution of a digital infrastructure.

Urs went on to explain, “The Office 365 environment is just some of what is needed to meet these future challenges. To round out our capability to translate specific client challenges into sound digital solutions, we also have earned ISO, ISMS, EU Privacy Shield and other State and Federal certifications.”

iBridge, a 650+ employee enterprise with multiple locations across the US, Europe and India, learned invaluable lessons and honed its DT skills by implementing such a transformation in-house first. Now, Digital Transformation clients can begin with an easy-to-interpret, 8-factor on-line assessment that provides a 360-degree ground-level employee view of the needs of the firm, sets benchmarks as a starting point and enables the creation of a sound implementation road map.

For more information contact us at info(at)iBridgeLLC(dot)com or call 503.906.3930 to speak to Kim Wick.