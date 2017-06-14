Athena Systems announced that it has been featured as one of the “Top 10 Trading Platform Solution Providers 2017” in the special edition of Capital Markets CIO Outlook magazine.

“We are delighted to have Athena Systems in our annual ranking list of Top 10 Trading Platform Solution Providers 2017,” said Andy White, Managing Editor of Capital Markets CIO Outlook magazine.

Athena’s Spark is a multi-featured platform for Hedge Funds and Family Offices that meets the current and emerging requirements needed to compete for assets, manage risk and automate processes.

About Athena Systems

Athena Systems is the provider of Athena Spark and Athena Aura, the leading solution for hedge funds. Athena Aura provides investment managers with complete front office and back office functionality to ensure their trading and portfolio management operations are handled as efficiently as possible. Used by 70+ highly specialized firms globally, Athena uses state-of-the-art technology to provide Portfolio Analytics, Risk, P&L, Compliance, Reporting and Order Management while providing security, control and integration beyond compare. Athena has offices in Boston, Madrid, Singapore, Austin & Malaga.

For more information, please visit http://www.athenasystems.com

About Capital Markets CIO Outlook

