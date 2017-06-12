The Federation of Credit & Financial Professionals, the oldest business credit association in the United States (founded 1896 in New York City) is pleased to announce the appointment of Yesinne Alvarez as President replacing Lyle Wallis who is retiring.

Yesinne was formerly employed as a Senior Account Executive with Axelon Services Corporation in the area of temporary staffing for a group of Fortune 100 corporations. Prior to that she was the VP of Client Solutions for Smyyth LLC and the Director of Staffing and recruiting. Her credit management background was with International Paper, Hatch Mott, Mc Donald and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

While at Smyyth, Yesinne was the President of the Federation of Credit (NY and Mid Atlantic Chapter of the National Association of Credit Management) which subsequently became a member owned and member operated association independent of NACM.

Yesinne is a prominent figure in North America with respect to her many years and contacts in the staffing business while at Smyyth.

John Mihalio, Chairman of the Federation of Credit, said “We are very excited Yesinne is joining us, as it will enable us to continue to advance our mission of providing the highest quality content and best practices to the credit profession, produced directly as well as by partnering with other organizations with like interests. This includes expanding our own highly-regarded webinar series, and providing tools, cutting edge information, methods and practices for industry practitioners.”

Yesinne stated “I am excited to continue the work that Lyle Wallis and the board of FCFP has done in providing continuing education for the Credit and A/R professionals, where we have a vision of building a premier organization providing, detailed information and related world class services to our diverse membership of companies. We will be partnering with other like-minded organizations to raise the level of industry education through a superior business model that will better service smaller to middle market U.S. based companies in the coming decades.”

About the Federation of Credit & Financial Professionals

The Federation of Credit and Financial Professionals, Inc. founded in 1896, is the oldest business credit organization in North America. It has more than 2,000 credit, collection, and financial professionals participating in its programs, and one of the most influential peer networks in the industry. Leading Fortune 500 companies, constitute its foundation. Members represent diverse segments of the economy, including manufacturing, consumer goods, healthcare, distribution, construction and financial businesses.