Delete Announces The Return of The Uncool Tattoo Contest

Delete's Uncool Tattoo Contest runs June 15th through August 15th, 2017. Winners receive free tattoo removal for any tattoo 10" and under in size.

Delete -- Tattoo Removal & Laser Salon is proud to announce the return of the Uncool Tattoo Contest, running all summer long. Starting June 15th contestants can submit their uncool tattoo to Delete on Facebook, Twitter via @DeleteTattoo, via a photo on Instagram @DeleteTattoo, or email the laser salon privately at contest@deleteitnow.com. Contestants are invited to tell Delete’s panel of judges a little bit about their uncool tattoo, why the contestant wants the tattoo removed and provide a photo of the tattoo as it looks today.

Submissions for the Uncool Tattoo contest are accepted up until August 15th. The grand prize winner will be announced on August 21st. For participants who do not win free numbing is offered to those who begin treatments with Delete -- Tattoo Removal & Laser Salon.

“There’s nothing more embarrassing than walking into an interview and your potential new boss noticing your old, uncool tattoo. Especially when it in no way represents who you are as a person anymore and is a relic of your pre-adult self,” says Sarah Bettencourt, marketing coordinator for Delete -- Tattoo Removal and Laser Salon in Phoenix.

Those who participate are encouraged to invite everyone they know to show their support for a photo with likes, shares and comments.

For more information on the Uncool Tattoo Contest and read the rules and conditions of the contest are invited to visit: https://www.deleteitnow.com/uncool-tattoo-contest/.

About Delete Tattoo Removal & Laser Salon

Delete Tattoo Removal and Laser Salon in Phoenix utilizes the latest in state-of-the-art laser technology and a trained team of certified physicians housed in a sleek, comfortable environment. Delete provides both men and women a convenient and affordable solution for tattoo removal, aesthetic services, and laser hair removal. Delete offers fixed price packages as well as payment plans and financing options. To learn more about the salon, call 855-2DELETE or visit Facebook.com/DeleteTattoo and @DeleteTattoo on Instagram.

