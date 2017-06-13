StarMark Health Launches New Website Featuring Environmentally Conscious Nutritional Supplements at Wholesale Pricing or Better

StarMark Health takes decades of experience in nutritional supplement formulations and combines that with an eco-friendly business model and direct-to-consumer availability and pricing.

StarMark Health - Product Family Shot
We’ve been able to take everything we’ve learned over the past 20 plus years and deliver environmentally-conscious products direct to our customers at affordable pricing.

StarMark Health, the go-to source for premium health supplements, announces a new website offering wholesale pricing with retail accessibility and an environmentally friendly business model with an enhanced customer experience.

With wholesale pricing on all products and constant special offers that bring prices down even further, as well as free shipping offers, StarMark Health proves to be much more than any sort of low-price warehouse supplement company. StarMark’s claim to fame is a combination of economical pricing, premium quality, and environmental awareness.

“Thanks to our strict in-house guidelines and full control over product research and development combined with decades of experience in nutritional formulations and an unwavering focus on sustainability, we’re able to deliver unparalleled quality and direct-to-consumer pricing,” says Jonathan Lawson, StarMark Health’s Ecommerce Marketing Manager. “We’ve been able to take everything we’ve learned over the past 20 plus years and deliver environmentally-conscious products direct to our customers at affordable pricing that wouldn’t be possible through any sort of outside distribution. We’ve also created a user experience that’s easy to navigate and is constantly updated with useful health tips and information.”

StarMark Health’s new site is officially up and running, and it offers an equally user-friendly experience on desktop and mobile applications, with products and categories being easy to search through and navigate. On top of the already-low wholesale pricing, volume offers and other discounts are often offered and highlighted so they’re easy to find.

StarMark Health delivers the best products available, direct to the consumer, and at the lowest possible pricing without any sacrifice to quality, and the entire process is environmentally conscious. Customers are able to save money, maximize their health and vitality, and care for the environment at the same time.

