Vanguard Software Applauds the 2017 Gartner Supply Chain Top 25

“Continued investment in innovative supply chain capabilities will be required to meet this changing landscape,” Aronow said.

Analysts announced the results at the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference, held recently in Phoenix, AZ.

"2017 marks the 13th year of our annual Supply Chain Top 25 ranking," Stan Aronow, Research Vice President at Gartner, said in a statement. "This year we have an impressive group of leaders with new lessons to share."

Aronow said that today's supply chain leaders face a much different business environment than just 12 months ago. He noted that a general trend toward protectionism, as evidenced by Brexit and the policies of the current U.S. administration, has caused some companies to shift supply network design decisions in anticipation of new trade policies.

“Continued investment in innovative supply chain capabilities will be required to meet this changing landscape,” Aronow said.

Unilever topped the ranking for the second consecutive year, followed by McDonald's, Inditex, Cisco, and H&M. Several Vanguard Software customers, including Johnson & Johnson and Kimberly Clark, made the Top-25 list.

Amazon joined Apple and P&G in qualifying for the Masters category, which Gartner introduced in 2015 to recognize sustained leadership over the previous 10 years.

In a press statement, Gartner said the past few years have seen a massive shift in companies creating digital connections within and across their supply chain operations. Some of the most disruptive and impactful technologies according to Gartner include cloud computing and advanced analytics. Simulation and optimization capabilities have moved into the mainstream, and now cognitive computing capabilities, including machine learning, are in the labs of the most advanced supply chains, the press statement said.

Gartner’s Supply Chain Top 25 for 2017 announcement

About Vanguard Software

Vanguard introduced its first product for decision support analysis in 1995. Today, thousands of companies across every major industry and more than 60 countries rely on Vanguard Integrated Business Planning (IBP), forecasting, and advanced analytic solutions.