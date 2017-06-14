Stertil-Koni Names Hans Herrera Service Manager

Hans Herrera has been promoted to Service Manager Hans is a very talented professional, with a broad technical and mechanical skill set.

Heavy duty vehicle lift leader, Stertil-Koni, today announced that Hans Herrera has been promoted to Service Manager. He previously served as a Service Technician, a position he has held since 2015.

Herrera brings an extensive technical background and familiarity with a broad range of vehicle lifts. His new responsibilities include providing technical support, equipment troubleshooting support, vehicle lift installation oversight and heavy duty lift equipment training for Stertil-Koni distributors and their customers.

In addition, Herrera will administer technical equipment training and development programs for Stertil-Koni distributors and service providers.

Herrera has repeatedly demonstrated his extensive technical background and familiarity with a broad range of vehicle lifts. Prior to Stertil-Koni, he worked in the automotive industry for more than five years and taught college-level automotive classes. He also has experience in budgets, payments and collections while at the Office of Management Services for the Department of Agriculture.

In making today’s announcement, his supervisor Kevin Hymers, operations manager at Stertil-Koni, stated, “Hans is a very talented professional, with a broad technical and mechanical skillset. Further, his technical expertise, combined with a proven track record of successful field operations, will enable Stertil-Koni and its distributors to achieve expansive growth in the heavy duty vehicle lift industry.”

About Stertil-Koni

Stertil-Koni, a brand of the Stertil Group, is the global market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts – bus lifts and truck lifts – and is the preferred supplier to the world’s leading companies in the truck and bus industries. Stertil-Koni's breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes mobile column lifts, two-post, four-post, in-ground piston lifts, platform lifts, half-scissors and its innovative axle-engaging, in-ground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The DIAMOND LIFT is now available in a “frame” version, engineered specifically for concrete foundations and ideal for replacement situations. Stertil-Koni is especially well known for its portable lifts (mobile columns) and high-performance in-ground and platform lifting systems. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland. Stertil-Koni has production facilities in Europe, in The Netherlands, and in the USA in Streator, Illinois.