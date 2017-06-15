"Since launching the veterans program in 2013, Medisend has been offering veterans a rapid pathway to jobs with some of America’s most respected healthcare organizations." General Richard B. Myers, USAF (ret.), former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

The Medisend Biomedical Equipment Technology School has become the Medisend College of Biomedical Engineering Technology and has been granted the authority to teach and award an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) in Biomedical Engineering Technology by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

This announcement comes following a period of evolution and growth for the school that, in 2007, began training biomedical technicians for developing country hospitals, the individuals responsible for repairing, maintaining and installing life-saving medical equipment.

The college offers its program to undergrads and international students and, since 2013, has focused on providing services to returning veterans through the General Richard B. Myers Veterans Program.

“Since we launched the veterans program, Medisend has been offering veterans a rapid pathway to jobs with some of America’s most respected healthcare organizations. Our new Associate Degree Program will create even greater opportunities for career advancement,” says General Richard B. Myers, USAF (ret.), former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

With the rapid growth in technology and constantly improving medical devices, future plans include consistent acquisition of the latest information and training equipment and increasing course offerings to include more facets of healthcare education.

“The Medisend College is dedicated to providing high-quality, intensive education and training to prepare graduates for jobs as professional biomedical technicians. We are proud to have the new designation and authorization to award an Associate Degree,” says Medisend College President Nick Hallack.

For information on Medisend College of Biomedical Engineering Technology, go to medisend.org or call 214-575-5006, ext.112.