Bottle Rocket Adds Tech Leadership Role

We [are] primed and ready for future enhancements that will bring great value to our clients and their customers.

Today, Bottle Rocket announced the addition of a new Chief Mobile Architect, Jonathan Campos, who joins the company with more than 10 years’ experience working with enterprise applications and strong leadership in the Dallas technology space. This addition supports the company’s renewed strategic focus and strengthens its position as a leader in application development for mobile and new digital experiences. As Bottle Rocket seeks to modernize and expand the technology capabilities of the company, Campos will be instrumental in laying the groundwork for the future.

“I’ve watched Bottle Rocket from afar for many years and always admired its dedication to the end user and impeccable user experience. I’m excited to join the team and have plans to elevate Bottle Rocket’s current technology offerings and help evangelize and institutionalize new and emerging technologies within the organization,” said Campos.

Amy Czuchlewski, Vice President of Engineering at Bottle Rocket, said, “We are excited at the breadth and depth of expertise that Jonathan can bring to our organization. Through his leadership in the space and experience with clients known for their technology advancements (Thomson Reuters, American Airlines, and Nokia Siemens Networks, among others), we will be primed and ready for future enhancements that will bring great value to our clients and their customers.”

As the industry continues its rapid shift from desktop and mobile to include additional consumer interfaces such as AI, AR/VR, and voice, among others, Campos’ unique expertise and concentration on technology will help advance Bottle Rocket’s vision and enhance its client offerings.

Visit bottlerocketstudios.com to learn more.

About Bottle Rocket

Bottle Rocket is a multi-disciplinary mobile studio that connects future-focused brands to their customers through sophisticated yet simple mobile experiences. With our award-winning applications and solutions, our partners strengthen their businesses through enhanced user and brand interactions. Our more than 300 iOS, Android, streaming device, wearable, VR, voice, and TV experiences have set new standards in connecting people to what they want. A part of Ogilvy, an international advertising, marketing, and public relations agency, Bottle Rocket is the mobile specialist at the center of WPP, the world’s largest communications services group.