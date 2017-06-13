Indie Popcorn Support Indie Film Press Release

Special Screenings Happening Soon:

Detention Day

Announcement: Theatrical Special Screening at Tower Theater in Fresno June 29.

Directed by: Marc Cayce

Logline: Stuck in Saturday's detention, not paying attention!

Event Website: https://detentionday.eventbrite.com

Further Information:

IMDb Link: https://pro-labs.imdb.com/title/tt3906366?s=86adf55d-1ce6-07f0-eb7a-f9865c227c92

Theater Website:

http://towertheatrefresno.tix.com/Event.aspx?EventCode=975462

Facebook:http://Facebook.com/detentionmovie2015

In case you missed it:

Movies that were recently released on VOD platforms.

Dark Resonance

Announcement: Available on Amazon Prime

Directed by: Jerry Keys

Tagline: They're here and they're not what we expected.

Amazon Prime Link: https://www.amazon.com/Dark-Resonance-Muse-Watson/dp/B01NAJCM9Y/ref=sr_1_1?s=instant-video&ie=UTF8&qid=1496779184&sr=1-1&keywords=dark+resonance

Further Information:

IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt4379630/?ref_=nv_sr_1

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DarkResonance49/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DarkJlk49

The FROZEN GOOSE

Announcement: Classic Canadian story, post WW1, now available on-line

Directed by: Margaret Lindsay Holton

Logline: After WW1, broken soldier returns to rural homestead ... All is not well on the homefront.

Movie Website: https://thefrozengoose.vhx.tv

Further Information:

IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt5538556/combined

Kenshow at the Bedfellow

Announcement: Two-time best feature film at six festivals, Kensho is now on sale at iTunes and Amazon.

Directed by: Brad Raider

Logline: An existential drama about a guy in NYC searching for fulfillment in all the wrong places.

Amazon Link: http://bit.ly/kenshoamazon

Itunes Link: http://bit.ly/kenshoitunes

Further Information:

IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt3134572

Itunes: http://bit.ly/kenshoitunes

Amazon: http://bit.ly/kenshoamazon

Facebook:http://facebook.com/kenshofilm

Instagram: http://instagram.com/kenshofilm

Twitter: http://twitter.com/kenshofilm

Smile, Baby

Announcement: My film is now available online! Watch on YouTube.

Directed by: Lauren Barker

Logline: Darren vies for a promotion while facing sexism from his coworkers in a gender-swapped world.

Youtube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5gekkcGw8U8

Further Information:

IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt4903226/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1

Facebook:http://facebook.com/smilebabyfilm

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smilebabyfilm

Coming Soon:

Movies coming soon.

Elements of Matter

Announcement: Film receives 5 awards, distribution deal from Gravitas Ventures

Directed by: Assaf Ben Shetrit

Logline: Fresh off a nervous breakdown during a junket, a famous actress, asks a complete stranger (who mistakenly thinks he’s rented her family’s house) to spend the holidays as her boyfriend with her eccentric family.

Movie Website: http://www.fooyafilms.com

Further Information:

IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt5611404/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/elementsofmatter

Movies to Keep An Eye On:

Pinch

Announcement: East Coast premiere at Long Island International Film Expo July 15th

Directed by: Jake Lloyd

Logline: Brought together by the chance to own a rare and valuable baseball collectible, two strangers are tasked with stepping out of their comfort zones and onto a field.

Movie Website: http://www.pinchmovie.com

Further Information:

IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt3768054/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/threeprinciples

Youtube: https://youtu.be/p1olTo-IqCo

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/3PCreative

The World We Knew

Announcement: Production Begins

Directed by: WW Jones & Luke Skinner

Logline: A supernatural film noir. Sometimes bad situations just get worse.

Movie Website: https://t.co/4cvNF4pTIN

Further Information:

IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt5759610/?ref_=nv_sr_2

Twitter 1:https://twitter.com/TWWKfilm

Twitter 2: https://twitter.com/PowisSquarePics

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theworldweknewfilm/

Press: http://www.outsideleft.com/main.php?updateID=1448

A Way to Forgiveness

Announcement: Film screening tour

Directed by: Erin Dooley

Logline: A feature documentary about one woman's journey across Spain to find forgiveness.

Movie Website: http://awaytoforgiveness.weebly.com/screenings.html

Further Information:

IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt5937772

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AWayToForgiveness/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/awaytoforgiveness/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Way2Forgiveness

Garden Party Massacre

Announcement: Watch the trailer for Garden Party Massacre, the new killer comedy/horror film Search My Trash Filmsite declared "hilarious".

Directed by: Gregory Blair

Logline: A friendly backyard gathering goes awry when an uninvited guest appears. With a pickax. And an attitude. Some people are the death of the party!

Movie Website: https://www.GardenPartyMassacreFilm.com

Further Information:

IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt4237028

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/GardenPartyMassacre

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GardnPrtyMasacr

Vermijo

Announcement: Vermijo is playing festivals!

Directed by: Paul Vernon

Logline: There's a storm brewing in the town of Vermijo.

Movie Website: https://www.vermijo.net

Further Information:

IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt5684374/

Other Website: http://www.paulv.co.uk

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/vermijo/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joshhydelovesyou/

Youtube: https://youtu.be/5LMShTgoytg

Boulevards and Avenues

Announcement: Production has finished and the team is entering post! First leading role for Tv actor Agron Karameti.

Directed by: Agron Karameti

Logline: Family comes together in weird ways.

Further Information:

IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt6923442/

Instagram: http://instagram.com/akarameti

Trouble Is My Business

Announcement: Trouble Is My Business a classic film noir feature is ready for distribution

Directed by: Thomas Konkle

Logline: Trouble is his business, and business is good

Movie Website: http://troubleismy.biz

Further Information:

IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt2243900/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/TroubleIsMyBusinessMovie/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/newfilmnoir

Other link: http://www.lumenactus.com

Exciting Webseries and shorts to check out:

Advocates

Announcement: Episodes 1 & 2 now available to watch.

Directed by: Josh Hyde

Logline: ADVOCATES is a satirical comedy about the employees of GULPTAB, a powerful LGBT advocacy group.

Movie Website: http://www.advocateswebseries.com

Further Information:

IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt6255670/?ref_=nm_flmg_act_1

Facebook:http://www.facebook.com/ADVOCATESwebseries

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/ADVOCATESwebseries

Youtube: https://youtu.be/vCH9AZZmFfs

Andrea Ricca Sci-Fi Short Films

Announcement: Over 17 million views on YouTube!

Directed by: Andrea Ricca

Logline: Two old college buddies, Joseph and Oliver, reconnect over drinks, eventually arguing about an unpaid debt. Joseph demands the money, unsuccessfully, and then locks Oliver in a closet. He convinces his hipster girlfriend and stoner roommate to help extort.

Movie Website: http://www.andrearicca.it/

Further Information:

IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm4388291/?ref_=tt_ov_dr

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AndreaRiccaShortMovies

