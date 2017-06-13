Indie Popcorn Support Indie Film Press Release

Studio City, CA (PRWEB) June 13, 2017
Special Screenings Happening Soon:
Detention Day
Announcement: Theatrical Special Screening at Tower Theater in Fresno June 29.
Directed by: Marc Cayce
Logline: Stuck in Saturday's detention, not paying attention!
Event Website: https://detentionday.eventbrite.com
Further Information:
IMDb Link: https://pro-labs.imdb.com/title/tt3906366?s=86adf55d-1ce6-07f0-eb7a-f9865c227c92
Theater Website:
http://towertheatrefresno.tix.com/Event.aspx?EventCode=975462
Facebook:http://Facebook.com/detentionmovie2015
In case you missed it:
Movies that were recently released on VOD platforms.
Dark Resonance
Announcement: Available on Amazon Prime
Directed by: Jerry Keys
Tagline: They're here and they're not what we expected.
Amazon Prime Link: https://www.amazon.com/Dark-Resonance-Muse-Watson/dp/B01NAJCM9Y/ref=sr_1_1?s=instant-video&ie=UTF8&qid=1496779184&sr=1-1&keywords=dark+resonance
Further Information:
IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt4379630/?ref_=nv_sr_1
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DarkResonance49/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DarkJlk49
The FROZEN GOOSE
Announcement: Classic Canadian story, post WW1, now available on-line
Directed by: Margaret Lindsay Holton
Logline: After WW1, broken soldier returns to rural homestead ... All is not well on the homefront.
Movie Website: https://thefrozengoose.vhx.tv
Further Information:
IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt5538556/combined
Kenshow at the Bedfellow
Announcement: Two-time best feature film at six festivals, Kensho is now on sale at iTunes and Amazon.
Directed by: Brad Raider
Logline: An existential drama about a guy in NYC searching for fulfillment in all the wrong places.
Amazon Link: http://bit.ly/kenshoamazon
Itunes Link: http://bit.ly/kenshoitunes
Further Information:
IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt3134572
Itunes: http://bit.ly/kenshoitunes
Amazon: http://bit.ly/kenshoamazon
Facebook:http://facebook.com/kenshofilm
Instagram: http://instagram.com/kenshofilm
Twitter: http://twitter.com/kenshofilm
Smile, Baby
Announcement: My film is now available online! Watch on YouTube.
Directed by: Lauren Barker
Logline: Darren vies for a promotion while facing sexism from his coworkers in a gender-swapped world.
Youtube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5gekkcGw8U8
Further Information:
IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt4903226/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1
Facebook:http://facebook.com/smilebabyfilm
Twitter: https://twitter.com/smilebabyfilm
Coming Soon:
Movies coming soon.
Elements of Matter
Announcement: Film receives 5 awards, distribution deal from Gravitas Ventures
Directed by: Assaf Ben Shetrit
Logline: Fresh off a nervous breakdown during a junket, a famous actress, asks a complete stranger (who mistakenly thinks he’s rented her family’s house) to spend the holidays as her boyfriend with her eccentric family.
Movie Website: http://www.fooyafilms.com
Further Information:
IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt5611404/
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/elementsofmatter
Movies to Keep An Eye On:
Pinch
Announcement: East Coast premiere at Long Island International Film Expo July 15th
Directed by: Jake Lloyd
Logline: Brought together by the chance to own a rare and valuable baseball collectible, two strangers are tasked with stepping out of their comfort zones and onto a field.
Movie Website: http://www.pinchmovie.com
Further Information:
IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt3768054/
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/threeprinciples
Youtube: https://youtu.be/p1olTo-IqCo
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/3PCreative
The World We Knew
Announcement: Production Begins
Directed by: WW Jones & Luke Skinner
Logline: A supernatural film noir. Sometimes bad situations just get worse.
Movie Website: https://t.co/4cvNF4pTIN
Further Information:
IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt5759610/?ref_=nv_sr_2
Twitter 1:https://twitter.com/TWWKfilm
Twitter 2: https://twitter.com/PowisSquarePics
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theworldweknewfilm/
Press: http://www.outsideleft.com/main.php?updateID=1448
A Way to Forgiveness
Announcement: Film screening tour
Directed by: Erin Dooley
Logline: A feature documentary about one woman's journey across Spain to find forgiveness.
Movie Website: http://awaytoforgiveness.weebly.com/screenings.html
Further Information:
IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt5937772
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AWayToForgiveness/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/awaytoforgiveness/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Way2Forgiveness
Garden Party Massacre
Announcement: Watch the trailer for Garden Party Massacre, the new killer comedy/horror film Search My Trash Filmsite declared "hilarious".
Directed by: Gregory Blair
Logline: A friendly backyard gathering goes awry when an uninvited guest appears. With a pickax. And an attitude. Some people are the death of the party!
Movie Website: https://www.GardenPartyMassacreFilm.com
Further Information:
IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt4237028
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/GardenPartyMassacre
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GardnPrtyMasacr
Vermijo
Announcement: Vermijo is playing festivals!
Directed by: Paul Vernon
Logline: There's a storm brewing in the town of Vermijo.
Movie Website: https://www.vermijo.net
Further Information:
IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt5684374/
Other Website: http://www.paulv.co.uk
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/vermijo/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joshhydelovesyou/
Youtube: https://youtu.be/5LMShTgoytg
Boulevards and Avenues
Announcement: Production has finished and the team is entering post! First leading role for Tv actor Agron Karameti.
Directed by: Agron Karameti
Logline: Family comes together in weird ways.
Further Information:
IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt6923442/
Instagram: http://instagram.com/akarameti
Trouble Is My Business
Announcement: Trouble Is My Business a classic film noir feature is ready for distribution
Directed by: Thomas Konkle
Logline: Trouble is his business, and business is good
Movie Website: http://troubleismy.biz
Further Information:
IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt2243900/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/TroubleIsMyBusinessMovie/
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/newfilmnoir
Other link: http://www.lumenactus.com
Exciting Webseries and shorts to check out:
Advocates
Announcement: Episodes 1 & 2 now available to watch.
Directed by: Josh Hyde
Logline: ADVOCATES is a satirical comedy about the employees of GULPTAB, a powerful LGBT advocacy group.
Movie Website: http://www.advocateswebseries.com
Further Information:
IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt6255670/?ref_=nm_flmg_act_1
Facebook:http://www.facebook.com/ADVOCATESwebseries
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/ADVOCATESwebseries
Youtube: https://youtu.be/vCH9AZZmFfs
Andrea Ricca Sci-Fi Short Films
Announcement: Over 17 million views on YouTube!
Directed by: Andrea Ricca
Logline: Two old college buddies, Joseph and Oliver, reconnect over drinks, eventually arguing about an unpaid debt. Joseph demands the money, unsuccessfully, and then locks Oliver in a closet. He convinces his hipster girlfriend and stoner roommate to help extort.
Movie Website: http://www.andrearicca.it/
Further Information:
IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm4388291/?ref_=tt_ov_dr
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AndreaRiccaShortMovies
