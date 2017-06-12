My T Chai Products Coming Soon to Jet.com

“We are excited to begin this new sales partnership with Jet.com and to continue in our mission of expanding our brand’s reach all over the United States,” said Michael Chaimowitz.

My T Chai, a South African company that develops a line of high-quality all-natural rooibos chai teas, announced that its products will soon be available for purchase on Jet.com, a fast-growing online retail site.

Chai tea has been a staple of the diets of people throughout Asia and Africa for thousands of years. The tea originated in ancient India and Siam, and today’s recipes still feature a very similar flavor to those ancient teas, with some variance across regions. My T Chai’s teas, for example, all feature ingredients that are grown locally in South Africa. In arriving on Jet.com, the teas will reach yet another audience of consumers with an interest in natural products.

“We are excited for the upcoming arrival of our teas on Jet.com,” said Michael Chaimowitz of My T Chai. “Each of our teas is the result of years of development and care, with ingredients that are sustainably grown and harvested right here in South Africa. We can’t wait to bring these delicious flavors to a wider audience and inspire a love of chai tea in even more people all over the globe.”

My T Chai has many different teas currently available in its collection. Its Rooibos Chai, for example, features a blend of warm spices like cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, clove and pepper mixed with Africa’s indigenous antioxidant-rich caffeine free rooibos tea, giving a true classic taste to your cup of chai. This tea tastes sublime when served with or without milk and or sugar and can be drank hot or cold to get the most enjoyment out of its flavors.

Another tea offered by My T Chai is its Chocolate Chai, which blends classic antioxidant-rich rooibos with chai spices and cacao, giving you a delicious hint of decadence. Tea enthusiasts should let this bag steep for five minutes to allow the flavors to fully develop. It is particularly tasty with milk and a sweetener.

For more information about My T Chai, visit http://www.mytchai.com.