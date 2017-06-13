Select Models of the Evluma AreaMax Plus ConnectLED Controls are CFL Certified The SOLA Community Friendly Lighting Certification program was developed to help cities select the best public lighting fixtures and controls.

LED lighting manufacturer and developer of the wireless software application ConnectLED, Evluma, receives the new Community Friendly Lighting (CFL) certification from the Smart Outdoor Lighting Alliance (SOLA) for several of its products. Evluma is among an early group of LED manufacturers to boast the new certification.

The SOLA Community Friendly Lighting Certification program was developed to help cities select the best public lighting fixtures and controls, which will help them reduce energy and costs, while also enhancing the quality of lighting for the public. The selection criteria are based on three factors: technical performance, visual comfort, and environmental impact.

The newly certified LED luminaires are part of the AreaMax street and area LED product family. Flat lens AreaMax models with a U0 and <=G2 BUG rating, ordered in 3000K CCT, having <=22% SPD under 530nm, are qualified. In the Controls category, the custom Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) ConnectLED app for Windows, Android and Apple is also qualified. A maintenance-saver for utility personnel, ConnectLED offers dimming and custom brightness settings that enhance energy savings and quickly resolve light trespass.

“Evluma is proud to offer products that bear both the IDA and SOLA CFL certifications. It is important to us that our customers have qualified options when choosing LED lighting for their outdoor applications,” stated Cathleen Shattuck, Marketing Director at Evluma. Earlier this year Evluma announced a new 7 pin photocontrol receptacle option for the AreaMax. In compliance with ANSI C136.41-2013, 7 pin AreaMax support 0-10V dimming and the power and voltage monitoring features of most wireless controls nodes. The Utility Standard in outdoor LED lighting, AreaMax luminaires save maintenance, save energy and save time making it the lowest cost of ownership LED area light on the market.

About SOLA

SOLA provides independent information on best lighting practices to communities based on the most current scientific research. We strive to find the most innovative lighting technologies, products and companies, and showcase them to cities that want to improve outdoor lighting. Whether the primary concern is energy, cost, CO2 reduction or environmental responsibility, SOLA helps communities improve public lighting.

About Evluma

Formed in 2008, Evluma is committed to developing affordable, long-lasting and environmentally low-impact LED lighting solutions that fundamentally change the landscape of the outdoor utility lighting market. Evluma’s high standard of customer service and background in innovative lighting technologies, automation and software design creatively ideate and inform its Made in Washington products.