RecruitMilitary Releases 2018 Veteran Job Fair Schedule

RecruitMilitary, the national leader in helping employers connect with high-quality veteran talent, announced their 2018 Veterans Job Fair schedule today. Kicking-off on January 11, 2018 in San Antonio, TX and Tampa, FL, the schedule includes 63 cities, 10 military bases, and 126 events in total.

“RecruitMilitary job fairs expand the opportunities and exposure for transitioning servicemembers and businesses looking to recruit veteran talent,” said Tim Best, CEO of RecruitMilitary and parent company Bradley-Morris, Inc. "Last year, 52.5% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview because of their participation in a RecruitMilitary job fair and employers were expected to conduct as many as 40,300 interviews and extend more than 12,500 job offers."

RecruitMilitary helps military veterans, transitioning military and military spouses find civilian jobs, and has produced veteran job fairs since 2006. To date, the company has hosted more than half a million job seekers and over 35,000 exhibitors at these events.

The company also offers employers access to the nation's largest database of military job seekers. More than 1,000,000 veterans, transitioning military and military spouses are registered as job seekers in its database and 238,000 jobs are posted on the RecruitMilitary job board.

RecruitMilitary job fairs take place at locations across the country, including: New York, Dallas, Atlanta, Camp Pendleton, and Fort Bragg. The full schedule of events for the remainder of 2017 and throughout 2018 can be found at https://Events.RecruitMilitary.com.

About RecruitMilitary

RecruitMilitary (http://RecruitMilitary.com) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bradley-Morris, Inc. (BMI), the largest military-focused recruiting company in the U.S. Together, BMI and RecruitMilitary offer employers access to more than 1,000,000 military job seekers via services that include contingency recruiting, military job fairs, a job board, employer branding, a military base publication and more.