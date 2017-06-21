No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations: The Ultimate No Holds Barred Plan to Sell Anything with Webinars, Online Media, Speeches, and Seminars Can one powerful presentation can make you rich?

In an improbable pairing, presentation expert Dustin Mathews and marketing advisor Dan S. Kennedy, just released "No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations: The Ultimate No Holds Barred Plan to Sell Anything with Webinars, Online Media, Speeches, and Seminars" by Entrepreneur Press.

https://youtu.be/U46_MGXTTvY

When questioned about President Donald Trumps’ inclusion in this book, co-author Dustin Mathews, answering on behalf of Dan Kennedy, stated, “…central to President Trump’s hugely successful destruction of virtually every norm and believed requirement of campaigning was his master of powerful presentations. The Trump rallies were brilliantly organized and choreographed events with his own presentation as centerpiece.”

Mathews further explained, “Were it not for his deliberate effectiveness at delivering presentations, he would not be the 45th President of the United States.”

The central promise of the book is that one presentation can make you rich.

Mathews defends the claim with this response, “Most people do this all wrong. When we do a presentation, whether it's live on stage, on a webinar or video, or some other format, we have two main goals:

"1) We want to communicate as effectively as possible, which means engaging our audience, informing them, entertaining them a bit, and getting our message to them clearly.

"2) We want our audience to take some action. Usually it's going to be to purchase a product or service, but it can also be joining an email list, watching another presentation, or almost anything you might think of.”

Mathews went on to say, “Creating and delivering better presentations is mostly a matter of optimizing those two areas. Those two goals might seem completely different, but they really aren't. For example, to sell more from your presentation, be more persuasive and deliver more value.”

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations: The Ultimate No Holds Barred Plan to Sell Anything with Webinars, Online Media, Speeches, and Seminars is now available at http://www.nobspresentations.com, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, 800CEOREAD, and other fine retailers.

https://youtu.be/U46_MGXTTvY

About the Authors

Dustin Mathews transforms business and brands. Right out of school, Dustin helped take a company from $1M to $14M and #35 on Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Private Companies. Next he led 10 product launches that generated $10M+ in sales. Now he runs http://www.speakingempire.com, a disruptive company in the leadership training and education space. Along with multiple best selling books in the areas of marketing, sales and life, Dustin codified a process for creating and selling products and services, Irresistible Offer Architecture®, and is currently innovating in the area of Brand Response® Marketing.

Dan S. Kennedy is a multi-millionaire, serial entrepreneur now directly influencing more than one million business owners annually as an advisor and business coach. Widely celebrated as "the millionaire-maker" with a long track record of taking entrepreneurs to seven-figure incomes and to multi-millionaire wealth, his deliberately provocative, blunt, "No B.S." approach has earned him the title as the "Professor of Harsh Reality."

For more information about The No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations: The Ultimate No Holds Barred Plan to Sell Anything with Webinars, Online Media, Speeches, and Seminars visit http://www.NoBSpresentations.com or contact Nicole Thomas at 800-687-4061.