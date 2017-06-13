Uniweld Participates in RefriAmericas Tradeshow In Panama City, Panama

The focal point of us attending Expos such as RefriAmericas, is for technicians to get a one on one interaction with manufacturer personnel. -Mario Portillo -Sales Executive

For the Second straight year in a row, Uniweld Products, Inc. attended the RefriAmericas Expo in Panama City, Panama. HVACR technicians were welcomed by Uniweld’s SmarTech™ Wireless Digital Manifold, Part# USMAN5, which combines the quality and superior craftsmanship of Uniweld manufacturing with the technology of your Android or iOS device, and their UVG Digital vacuum gauge. The vacuum gauge has a highly accurate sensor that provides precise vacuum readings on a large, backlit LCD display. Live demonstrations were held at Uniweld’s booth such as the EZ Turn™ Challenge. The demo stand is appropriately labeled “Take the EZ Turn™ Challenge!” as it gives technicians an opportunity to try their favorite hose from their truck and compare it to the EZ Turn’s new technology. Uniweld's NV1 NitroVue™ was featured at this year’s show, with live video demonstrations, exemplifying a tool that simplifies nitrogen purging during the brazing process. It is critical to flow nitrogen when brazing to displace the oxygen from inside the copper tubes in order to prevent internal oxidation and the formation of black scale.

Visitors at the Uniweld stand were greeted by Mario Portillo, International - Sales Executive, and Richard Apodaca, Director – International, as both interacted with technicians and other business related professionals, speaking technically about their new innovative products. “The focal point of us attending Expos such as RefriAmericas, is for technicians to get a one on one interaction with manufacturer personnel. This provides the opportunity for them to ask in depth questions about the brand, as well as bring awareness to our new U.S. manufactured innovative products, that could bring benefits and assistance throughout their day to day jobs,” stated Mario Portillo.

Uniweld Products, Inc. has proudly manufactured quality HVAC & R tools and welding and cutting equipment at its factory located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida U.S.A. since 1949. Be sure to be on the lookout for Uniweld Products, at RefriAmericas, where they will be showing their “Quality Tools That Go To Work With You.”