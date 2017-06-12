Heritage at Colonia to host Welcome Home Weekends

Heritage at Colonia, a new townhome community in Colonia, NJ, will host Welcome Home Weekends throughout the month of June. “This is a great opportunity to take advantage of a quick delivery home in Middlesex County,” said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President at American Properties Realty, Inc.

Heritage at Colonia, a new community of 53 townhomes in Colonia, will host Welcome Home Weekends throughout the month of June. Anyone who visits the Sales Office on a Saturday or Sunday in June will receive a complimentary gift (while supplies last) as they tour the community’s quick delivery homes and learn all about Heritage at Colonia, which is now 50 percent sold. Those interested can also take advantage of incentives up to $17,500 on select quick delivery homes (must use builder’s preferred lender, Caliber Home Loans).

“This is a great opportunity to take advantage of a quick delivery home in Middlesex County,” said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President at American Properties Realty, Inc. “Heritage at Colonia has an impressive inventory of homes with immediate move-in options available. Simply tour our community on any weekend in June to receive incredible incentives.”

Heritage at Colonia features four exciting and spacious home designs to choose from with three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and up to 2,434 sq. ft. of living space. Options are available for every lifestyle, including dens and master baths with optional spa tubs (model specific). Gathering spaces include formal living/dining areas, nine-foot first and second floor ceilings, family rooms with fireplaces for added warmth and gourmet kitchens with breakfast nooks (model specific). Single-car garages feature direct in-home access for added convenience.

New Heritage at Colonia homeowners say their most loved features of the community is its affordability, convenient location and modern, open floor plans. “My wife likes the kitchen the best and I like that it is so close to New York City,” said Heritage at Colonia homeowners Arpit and Amita.

Located in a tranquil, pedestrian-friendly setting off Inman Avenue in Colonia, Heritage at Colonia is within walking distance of several fine shops and lifestyle amenities such as the Colonia Post Office, Woodbridge Public Library, small restaurants, a grocer, an ice cream shop and a pizzeria. Colonia Middle School, Colonia High School, St. John Vianney School, Oak Ridge Heights and Pennsylvania Avenue Heights Elementary Schools are all within a mile of this new community. For those who love the outdoors, recreational opportunities are available at Shaunessey Park on Inman Avenue, Merrill, Oak Ridge and Esposito Parks.

Just 27 miles from New York City, Heritage at Colonia provides commuters convenient options for public transportation. NJ Transit® Bus #48 stops adjacent to the community and offers quick access to Metro Park and Rahway Train Stations. The Garden State Parkway, Route 1, I-95 and I-287 are all just a short drive away.

Pricing begins in the mid $400s. To schedule a tour, call 732.827.5639. To learn more about Heritage at Colonia, visit http://americanproperties.net/properties/new-homes/heritage-at-colonia. The Heritage at Colonia Sales Office is located at 160 Savoth Lane in Colonia, NJ (GPS: 445 Inman Avenue) and is open daily from 10am to 5pm.

About American Properties Realty, Inc.

The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of residences ranging from luxury single-family estates to master planned communities of apartments, condominiums and town homes. This talented management team looks forward to adding Heritage at Colonia to the portfolio of award-winning communities that successfully delivered the dream of affordable and luxury housing to thousands of residents from New Jersey to California. Every home is built with the same impeccable attention to detail, quality craftsmanship and unique design at an extraordinary value. Each home is delivered with a new home warranty and outstanding customer service. The experienced management is committed to earning the trust of each and every homeowner in providing a quality built home that will be enjoyed for years to come.